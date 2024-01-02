Apple's AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C Hit Best-Ever Price of $189.99 for All Your New Year's Resolution Fitness Needs

by

Amazon is kicking off the new year with an all-time low price on Apple's AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C, available for $189.99, down from $249.00. There's an estimated delivery date of January 7 for most residences in the United States.

We haven't tracked an all-time low price on this model of the AirPods Pro 2 since around early December. This is largely the same model as the AirPods Pro 2 from 2022, with the addition of a USB-C port on the MagSafe Charging Case, instead of Lightning.

AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C for $189.99

A few other noteworthy AirPods deals include the AirPods 3 for $149.99, down from $169.00, and the AirPods 2 for $99.00, down from $129.00. Stock on the AirPods 3 has begun to dwindle with delivery into mid January, but the AirPods 2 has the same estimates as the AirPods Pro 2.

Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.

130 comments
