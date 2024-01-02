Apple's AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C Hit Best-Ever Price of $189.99 for All Your New Year's Resolution Fitness Needs
Amazon is kicking off the new year with an all-time low price on Apple's AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C, available for $189.99, down from $249.00. There's an estimated delivery date of January 7 for most residences in the United States.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
We haven't tracked an all-time low price on this model of the AirPods Pro 2 since around early December. This is largely the same model as the AirPods Pro 2 from 2022, with the addition of a USB-C port on the MagSafe Charging Case, instead of Lightning.
A few other noteworthy AirPods deals include the AirPods 3 for $149.99, down from $169.00, and the AirPods 2 for $99.00, down from $129.00. Stock on the AirPods 3 has begun to dwindle with delivery into mid January, but the AirPods 2 has the same estimates as the AirPods Pro 2.
Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.
