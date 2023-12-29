Anker's End-of-the-Year Sale Has Low Prices on Power Banks, USB-C Chargers, and More

Anker is sending off 2023 with a sale on its most popular charging accessories of the year, including portable batteries, MagSafe-compatible devices, USB-C cables, and more. Anker is also throwing in a surprise gift on orders over $100 through January 8, 2024.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

We've rounded up all of the accessories in this sale below. You'll find a good collection of Anker's best multi-port wall chargers, as well as a pair of portable batteries with smart digital displays. These deals will be automatically applied when you head to the checkout screen on Anker's website.

Portable Batteries

Wall Chargers

Charging Stations

Cable + Charger Bundles

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.