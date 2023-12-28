Apple Discusses Push Towards High-End Mac Gaming in New Interview

by

Inverse's Raymond Wong today published an in-depth overview of Apple's increasing push towards high-end gaming on the Mac. The story includes commentary from Apple marketing managers Gordon Keppel and Leland Martin.

Mac Gaming
One of the biggest reasons that gaming has improved on the Mac in recent years is the switch from Intel processors to Apple silicon, resulting in MacBooks providing industry-leading performance-per-watt. In addition, the latest M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max chips for the Mac feature hardware-accelerated ray tracing and mesh shading for improved graphics rendering, which is especially beneficial for high-end AAA games.

"Now, every Mac that ships with Apple silicon can play AAA games pretty fantastically," said Keppel. "Apple silicon has been transformative of our mainstream systems that got tremendous boosts in graphics with M1, M2, and now with M3."

Apple silicon also results in the Mac having the same underlying hardware architecture as the iPhone and iPad, simplifying the development process.

"If you look at the Mac lineup just a few years ago, there was a mix of both integrated and discrete GPUs," said Martin. "That can add complexity when you're developing games. Because you have multiple different hardware permutations to consider. Today, we've effectively eliminated that completely with Apple silicon, creating a unified gaming platform now across iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Once a game is designed for one platform, it's a straightforward process to bring it to the other two. We're seeing this play out with games like Resident Evil Village that launched first [on Mac] followed by iPhone and iPad."

A new technology built into the M3 family of chips is Dynamic Caching, which allows the GPU to allocate memory usage in real time. Apple says this capability "dramatically increases GPU utilization and performance" for demanding apps and games.

Apple has made gaming-related improvements on the software side, too. macOS Sonoma features a new Game Mode that temporarily prioritizes CPU and GPU performance for gaming. Game Mode also lowers AirPods audio latency, and reduces input latency with popular third-party game controllers by doubling the Bluetooth sampling rate.

Earlier this year, Apple released a new toolkit that makes it easier for game developers to port Windows games to the Mac. The toolkit provides an emulation environment that allows developers to run their existing, unmodified Windows game on the Mac and quickly evaluate how well the game could run on macOS before writing any code.

"We've definitely seen interest from developers and publishers like Kojima Productions and Annapurna Interactive Games on how to take advantage of both parts of the Game Porting Toolkit," Martin said. "When you download the toolkit, there's really two parts to it. There's that emulation environment and that's helped demonstrate today's game — you drop in an existing Windows game and see how well it could run on the Mac. The second part is the Metal shader converter and that's there to help developers convert their tens of thousands of shader code into Metal. And they've praised how incredibly useful this is and how it's saved them a bunch of time in their development timeline."

Several high-profile games launched on the Mac this year, including a Resident Evil 4 remake, Resident Evil Village, Stray, and Baldur's Gate 3. Death Stranding Director's Cut and Assassin's Creed Mirage are also expected to launch on the Mac next year.

The full interview at Inverse is a worthwhile read for those interested in gaming on the Mac.

Tag: Mac Gaming

Top Rated Comments

sw1tcher Avatar
sw1tcher
31 minutes ago at 06:30 am

"Now, every Mac that ships with Apple silicon can play AAA games pretty fantastically," said Keppel. "Apple silicon has been transformative of our mainstream systems that got tremendous boosts in graphics with M1, M2, and now with M3."
I'm not sure I'd describe playing AAA games like Baldur's Gate 3 ('https://forums.macrumors.com/threads/baldurs-gate-3-now-available-on-mac.2403977/?post=32540118#post-32540118') on a base MacBook Pro with regular M3 and 8GB memory "fantastically" when the developer/publisher recommends 16GB memory.

The game's minimum requirements include the M1 processor and 8GB RAM, but the recommended requirements suggest an M1 Pro or better Apple silicon chip and at least 16GB RAM.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Paradoxally Avatar
Paradoxally
30 minutes ago at 06:31 am
It's never gonna happen, Apple.

You don't support DirectX 12.

You don't even support Vulkan. No, Metal is not the answer.

Why would game devs compile for the Mac? They are better off just compiling for Windows and Linux, which isn't a pain to do ('//www.youtube.com/watch?v=qRQX9fgrI4s').
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
james2538 Avatar
james2538
39 minutes ago at 06:21 am
I feel like I’ve read a similar article at least a dozen times over the past decade.

I’ll give Apple credit though. It does seem to be getting better and we’re in a significantly better situation than the PowerPC era.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
StudioMacs Avatar
StudioMacs
27 minutes ago at 06:33 am
Nintendo Switch still manages to have great games with technology that was behind the iPad back in 2017.

Focusing on games is not about the technology. It’s about the games.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
JosephAW Avatar
JosephAW
38 minutes ago at 06:22 am
Introducing the Pippin II game console.
Or is it iPippin? :p
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
icanhazmac Avatar
icanhazmac
30 minutes ago at 06:31 am

is it finally happening?
LOL!

As others have stated here, and in other threads, Apple will need to either buy a studio or start funding some ports to get this party started.

Attachment Image
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iOS 17

iOS 17.3 Will Add These Two Useful Features to Your iPhone

Sunday December 24, 2023 8:59 am PST by
Apple released the first beta of iOS 17.3 earlier this month, and the upcoming software update includes two new features so far. iOS 17.3 will likely be released in January like iOS 16.3 and iOS 15.3 were, but February is also a possibility if testing is prolonged. Below, we provide additional details about the new features in iOS 17.3 so far. Stolen Device Protection Earlier this...
Read Full Article
iPhone 15 Blue Three Quarters Perspective Camera Closeup Feature

6 Essential iPhone Camera Tips for Taking Great Photos

Tuesday December 26, 2023 3:00 am PST by
Apple's iPhones include several headline camera features that are worth using, such as Portrait Mode and Photographic Styles. But if all you want to use is the standard photo mode, there are still several tools and settings that can improve the composition of your pictures and help you capture the perfect shot using more traditional techniques. Whether you are the owner of a new iPhone or a...
Read Full Article36 comments
Vision Pro Person

Kuo: Vision Pro Mass Shipments Begin Next Week, Launch by February

Monday December 25, 2023 5:18 am PST by
Mass shipments of the Vision Pro to Apple will begin in the first week of January, according to supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In a Christmas Eve note, Kuo said the Vision Pro will most likely hit shelves in late January or early February based on this schedule. Kuo estimates that Vision Pro shipments in 2024 will reach approximately 500,000 units. Apple first announced the Vision...
Read Full Article322 comments
Apple Watch Series 9

Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 Sales Ban Paused by US Appeals Court

Wednesday December 27, 2023 8:49 am PST by
The ban on imports of Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 models has today been temporarily paused, meaning that the devices can now go back on sale for a short while longer in the United States. Apple filed an emergency request to the United States Court of Appeals following President Biden's decision to decline a veto on the sales ban, allowing it to take effect earlier this week. ...
Read Full Article178 comments
Apple Watch Series 9

Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 Available in Apple Stores Starting Today, Online Sales to Resume Tomorrow

Wednesday December 27, 2023 2:28 pm PST by
Apple Watch Series 9 and the Apple Watch Ultra 2 are back in some of Apple's retail stores in the United States today, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Select stores will have availability today, while all stores will have the Apple Watch models back in stock by December 30. Online sales of the devices are set to resume tomorrow by 12:00 p.m. Pacific Time. Apple is able to begin selling ...
Read Full Article67 comments
Five iPhone Camera Features to Try This Holiday Season Feature 2

5 iPhone Camera Features to Try Out This Holiday Season

Sunday December 24, 2023 2:00 am PST by
Over the holiday season, capturing photos and videos of the festivities with family and friends is an important activity for many. The iPhone has a suite of camera features that can significantly elevate the quality and creativity of your holiday photos and videos. It's easy to forget about many of the individual camera features the iPhone has to offer, and many capabilities go unused by...
Read Full Article17 comments