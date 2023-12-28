Amazon Has Some of the Last Deals of the Year on Apple's M3 MacBook Pro (Up to $300 Off)
Amazon today has a collection of M3 MacBook Pro models on sale at all-time low prices, including both 14-inch and 16-inch notebooks. Most of the MacBook Pros will arrive in the second week of January at this point.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
The highlight of the sale is the 8-Core M3, 1TB 14-inch MacBook Pro for $1,549.00, down from $1,799.00. This is a record low price on the 14-inch MacBook Pro, and it's only available in Space Gray.
For the larger display, Amazon has the 12-Core M3 Pro, 36GB RAM, 512GB 16-inch MacBook Pro for $2,599.00, down from $2,899.00. This, along with a pair of deals on other M3 Pro and M3 Max models, represent all-time low prices on the 16-inch MacBook Pro.
Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.
