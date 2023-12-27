Get the Best Prices of the Season on Popular Apple Accessories Including AirTag, Apple Pencil, and MagSafe Charger
Today we're tracking a collection of deals on Apple accessories, many of which are at all-time low prices this week. This includes AirTag, MagSafe Charger, Apple Pencil 2, MagSafe Duo Charger, and the Pro Display XDR. All of these deals can be found on Amazon.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Highlights include the AirTag at $23.99 ($6 off) and AirTag 4-Pack at $78.99 ($20 off), both of which are just a few dollars away from their previous all-time low prices and are the best prices we've tracked during the holiday season.
For MagSafe products, there's the MagSafe Charger at $29.00 ($10 off) and MagSafe Duo Charger at $98.50 ($30 off). These are also just a few dollars short of their record low prices, and certainly the best deals you'll find for the remainder of 2023.
Lastly, Amazon has the Apple Pencil 2 at $89.00 ($40 off) and there's also a record low price on the Pro Display XDR (Standard Glass), priced at $4,399.99, down from $4,999.00.
Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.
