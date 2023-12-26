Lowe's Retail Stores Now Accept Apple Pay
Lowe's home improvement stores across the United States have finally started accepting Apple Pay. Apple Pay has been available in the Lowe's app and the Lowe's website for some time, but the company has been a longtime Apple Pay holdout for its retail store locations.
On Reddit, Lowe's employees said in late December that they had received a memo about the upcoming Apple Pay and contactless payment rollout, which was set to begin on December 20.
A Lowe's customer on the MacRumors forums said that he was able to successfully use Apple Pay at two different Lowe's stores in Texas, confirming the rollout.
The Lowe's employees on Reddit said they were glad to hear about the rollout due to the number of customers asking to use contactless payment options. There have also been many complaint threads from Lowe's customers about the lack of Apple Pay on Reddit and the MacRumors forums.
Lowe's has more than 2,000 stores in the United States, making it the second largest home improvement store after Home Depot. Accepting Apple Pay could lure customers to Lowe's over Home Depot, as Home Depot does not accept the payment technology at this time.
