Apple Wants to Partner With Major Publishers to Train AI

by

Apple has approached several major publishers to establish deals that would allow the Cupertino company to train generative artificial intelligence systems on news content, reports The New York Times.

hey siri banner apple
Apple is aiming for multiyear deals and has approached Condé Nast, NBC News, and IAC. Condé Nast publications include Vogue, Wired, Vanity Fair, Ars Technica, Glamour, The New Yorker, GQ, and more, while IAC owns publications like People, The Spruce, Serious Eats, Martha Stewart Living, Real Simple, Entertainment Weekly, and Better Homes & Gardens.

Proposed deals have been worth at least $50 million, and would allow Apple to license archives of news articles. According to The New York Times, some of the publishers were "lukewarm" on Apple's offer. Apple's terms are said to be "too expansive," and Apple has been vague about how it will apply generative AI to news.

Other publishers were "optimistic" about a potential partnership, and were pleased that Apple asked to use their content rather than just training generative models on published news without permission as other AI companies have done.

Multiple rumors have suggested that Apple is working overtime to catch up to its rivals on generative AI offerings, with Apple testing an "AppleGPT" chatbot internally and planning for new AI features in iOS 18.

Microsoft, Google, and Meta have all incorporated generative AI into their products over the course of the last year, which means Apple is lagging behind when it comes to AI technology. ChatGPT, the most popular chatbot from OpenAI, was trained on a huge amount of data that includes books, articles, and web pages.

In addition to the copyright issues that come with the broad scraping of internet content, ChatGPT has sometimes been criticized for the accuracy of the information that it sometimes surfaces. By training an AI model on a more tailored set of information, Apple could end up with a more reliable product. Apple is also said to be planning to incorporate generative AI features across its app offerings, so a model that has been fed content from news sources could perhaps be added into Apple News.

The New York Times says that Apple executives have been "debating" how to get the data needed for generative AI products. Apple has not wanted to source information from the internet because of its focus on privacy, so deals with news publishers provide an alternative.

Tag: Apple GPT Guide

Top Rated Comments

CarAnalogy Avatar
CarAnalogy
27 minutes ago at 01:19 pm
Oh no don’t do that. Siri is dumb and pop culture obsessed enough as it is.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
kildraik Avatar
kildraik
34 minutes ago at 01:11 pm
Good grief. Talk about choosing completely unbiased and factually reliable publication groups to train data on.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Flowstates Avatar
Flowstates
30 minutes ago at 01:16 pm
This is deep entertainment (species of publications), the need for un-biasedness is lessened by essence and the required subjectivity to inherent to this kind of information "News" it is not.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Hogswarts Avatar
Hogswarts
29 minutes ago at 01:16 pm
Even if unsuccessful, such talks may serve to slow down the competition.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
canadianreader Avatar
canadianreader
21 minutes ago at 01:25 pm
I'm not sure why wouldn't they train their bots on 2 or more sides of the same story. I still think open-source chatbots are more balanced than agenda driven big corporations chatbots.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

siri symbol iphone

Apple Develops Breakthrough Method for Running LLMs on iPhones

Thursday December 21, 2023 2:26 am PST by
Apple GPT in your pocket? It could be a reality sooner than you think. Apple AI researchers say they have made a key breakthrough in deploying large language models (LLMs) on iPhones and other Apple devices with limited memory by inventing an innovative flash memory utilization technique. LLMs and Memory Constraints LLM-based chatbots like ChatGPT and Claude are incredibly data and...
Read Full Article129 comments
ios stolen device protection

iOS 17.3 Adds New Feature That Every iPhone User Should Know About

Tuesday December 19, 2023 8:15 am PST by
Apple's upcoming iOS 17.3 software update includes an important new feature that all iPhone users should know about: Stolen Device Protection. Earlier this year, The Wall Street Journal reported about thieves spying on an iPhone user's passcode before stealing the device, often in public places like bars. With knowledge of the passcode, the thief can then change the victim's Apple ID...
Read Full Article
General iOS 17 Feature Orange Purple

Apple Preparing iOS 17.2.1 Update for iPhone

Monday December 18, 2023 7:30 pm PST by
Apple appears to be internally testing an iOS 17.2.1 update for the iPhone, based on evidence of the software in our website's analytics logs this week. Our logs have revealed the existence of several iOS 17 versions before Apple released them, including iOS 17.0.3, iOS 17.1.1, and iOS 17.1.2. iOS 17.2.1 would likely be a minor update with fixes for bugs and/or security vulnerabilities....
Read Full Article64 comments
iOS 17

Apple Releases iOS 17.2.1 With Bug Fixes

Tuesday December 19, 2023 10:16 am PST by
Apple today released iOS 17.2.1, a minor update to the iOS 17 operating system that first came out in September. iOS 17.2.1 comes shortly after Apple released iOS 17.2, an update that brought the Journal app, spatial video recording, and more. iOS 17.2.1 can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update. Apple has also released iOS ...
Read Full Article130 comments
iOS 17

iOS 17.3 Will Add These Two New Features to Your iPhone

Friday December 15, 2023 6:03 am PST by
Apple released the first beta of iOS 17.3 earlier this week, and the upcoming software update includes two new features so far. iOS 17.3 will likely be released in January like iOS 16.3 and iOS 15.3 were, but February is also a possibility. The update will be compatible with the iPhone XS and newer, but some iOS 17 features require newer iPhone models. Below, we provide additional details ...
Read Full Article
apple watch ultra 1 image

Masimo CEO on Looming Apple Watch Ban: 'These Guys Have Been Caught With Their Hands in the Cookie Jar'

Tuesday December 19, 2023 12:16 pm PST by
Masimo CEO Joe Kiani does not believe that Apple will be able to solve its patent infringement issues with software, reports Bloomberg. In an interview with Bloomberg TV, Kiani said that a software solution won't work because Masimo patents cover hardware, not software. "I don't think that could work -- it shouldn't -- because our patents are not about the software," said Kiani. Apple is...
Read Full Article197 comments
next generation carplay multi display

First Vehicles With Next-Generation Apple CarPlay Announced Ahead of 2024 Launch

Wednesday December 20, 2023 9:57 am PST by
Aston Martin and Porsche today previewed the first vehicle dashboards with support for Apple's next-generation CarPlay experience, which launches in 2024, according to a Car and Driver report spotted by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Aston Martin confirmed that it will release its first vehicles with next-generation CarPlay in 2024, including an updated DB12 sports car, but it's unclear exactly...
Read Full Article192 comments
maxresdefault

Apple Working on Software Fix to Avoid U.S. Apple Watch Import Ban

Monday December 18, 2023 4:23 pm PST by
Apple engineers are "racing" to change the algorithms used for the blood oxygen sensor in the Apple Watch to avoid having to halt device sales, reports Bloomberg. Apple earlier today said that it will stop selling the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 in the United States starting on December 21 due to an imminent import ban stemming from a patent dispute with medical device company...
Read Full Article235 comments