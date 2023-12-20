Resident Evil 4 Now Available on iPhone, iPad, and Mac

The 2023 remake of popular game Resident Evil 4 is available from today on iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Capcom released the Resident Evil 4 remake on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC back in March.



Compared to the original 2005 title, the updated version includes overhauled graphics, new characters, and updated gameplay elements like crafting items and ammo from resources.



Cutting-edge technology and creativity have breathed new life into this standout entry in the Resident Evil series. With juiced-up visuals and a reimagined story, this new title aims to honor its predecessor's successes by digging even deeper into its core message. Dodge death with a greatly expanded repertoire of character actions in this heart-pounding experience!

Resident Evil 4 can be played on iPhone 15 Pro models thanks to the A17 Pro chip, which features hardware-accelerated ray tracing and improved GPU capabilities that make console-quality gaming possible. The game is also compatible with iPads that are equipped with an M1 or later, and all Apple silicon Macs.

Resident Evil 4 can be downloaded for free from the App Store, and though the full IAP unlock is usually priced at $59.99, the main game can be bought for half that price until the discount ends on January 17. The Separate Ways mini game is available for $9.99, while an additional DLC pack is priced at $14.99, and several weapon packs are available at prices ranging from $2.29 to $7.49.