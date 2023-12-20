Resident Evil 4 Now Available on iPhone, iPad, and Mac
The 2023 remake of popular game Resident Evil 4 is available from today on iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Capcom released the Resident Evil 4 remake on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC back in March.
Compared to the original 2005 title, the updated version includes overhauled graphics, new characters, and updated gameplay elements like crafting items and ammo from resources.
Cutting-edge technology and creativity have breathed new life into this standout entry in the Resident Evil series. With juiced-up visuals and a reimagined story, this new title aims to honor its predecessor's successes by digging even deeper into its core message. Dodge death with a greatly expanded repertoire of character actions in this heart-pounding experience!
Resident Evil 4 can be played on iPhone 15 Pro models thanks to the A17 Pro chip, which features hardware-accelerated ray tracing and improved GPU capabilities that make console-quality gaming possible. The game is also compatible with iPads that are equipped with an M1 or later, and all Apple silicon Macs.
Resident Evil 4 can be downloaded for free from the App Store, and though the full IAP unlock is usually priced at $59.99, the main game can be bought for half that price until the discount ends on January 17. The Separate Ways mini game is available for $9.99, while an additional DLC pack is priced at $14.99, and several weapon packs are available at prices ranging from $2.29 to $7.49.
Popular Stories
Apple released the first beta of iOS 17.3 earlier this week, and the upcoming software update includes two new features so far. iOS 17.3 will likely be released in January like iOS 16.3 and iOS 15.3 were, but February is also a possibility. The update will be compatible with the iPhone XS and newer, but some iOS 17 features require newer iPhone models. Below, we provide additional details ...
Apple in 2024 will introduce a fourth-generation version of the AirPods with a number of new features to make the earbuds more appealing to consumers, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reiterated today in his weekly Power On newsletter. There will be two versions of the AirPods 4 that are available at two different price points, with Apple aiming to replace both the AirPods 3 and the lower-priced...
Apple made few updates to the Apple Watch lineup in 2023, but the 2024 Apple Watch models are expected to include a new feature set that will make them much more appealing to consumers, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said today in his Power On newsletter. At least one Apple Watch model will feature an updated look, and while Gurman does not specify, it could be the standard Apple Watch that's...
Apple today said it will be pausing sales of the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 in the U.S. later this week due to an ongoing patent dispute with medical tech company Masimo related to blood oxygen sensing. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. In a statement shared with 9to5Mac, Apple said the Series 9 and Ultra 2 will no longer be available to purchase on ...
Apple appears to be internally testing an iOS 17.2.1 update for the iPhone, based on evidence of the software in our website's analytics logs this week. Our logs have revealed the existence of several iOS 17 versions before Apple released them, including iOS 17.0.3, iOS 17.1.1, and iOS 17.1.2. iOS 17.2.1 would likely be a minor update with fixes for bugs and/or security vulnerabilities....
Apple engineers are "racing" to change the algorithms used for the blood oxygen sensor in the Apple Watch to avoid having to halt device sales, reports Bloomberg. Apple earlier today said that it will stop selling the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 in the United States starting on December 21 due to an imminent import ban stemming from a patent dispute with medical device company...
Apple today released iOS 17.2.1, a minor update to the iOS 17 operating system that first came out in September. iOS 17.2.1 comes shortly after Apple released iOS 17.2, an update that brought the Journal app, spatial video recording, and more. iOS 17.2.1 can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update. Apple has also released iOS ...
Top Rated Comments
Also so "cross save" is a pain in the ass. You have to manually up and download the safe games and it takes a while. Why not make it automatically??
It runs and looks absolutely amazing on the M3 Max. At this price it is a steal.