Last-Minute Apple Holiday Deals Include Year's Best Prices on Apple Watch, AirPods, iPad, and More

It's getting harder and harder to order products online with a guaranteed Christmas delivery, but Best Buy still has a big last-minute holiday sale event going on, and it has same-day delivery options as well as in-store pickup. Deals include all-time low prices on Apple Watch Series 9, AirPods, MacBook Pro, iPhone, iPad, and much more.

Last Minute Holiday Deals 23 Feature 2 RedNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Some of the deals shared below require a My Best Buy Plus or Total membership. These start at $49.99 per year and grant members exclusive access to select deals, sale events, and extended return windows. Of course, there's also much more beyond Apple products on sale right now with potential for Christmas day delivery, including video games, sound bars, small kitchen appliances, TVs, and more.

magsafe duo red

Accessory sales currently include the AirTag 4 Pack for just $78.99, which is a solid second-best price on the tracking accessory. You'll also find great deals on the MagSafe Charger and MagSafe Duo Charger on Best Buy.

$6 OFF
AirTag 1 Pack for $23.99

$10 OFF
MagSafe Charger for $29.00

$20 OFF
AirTag 4 Pack for $78.99

$40 OFF
Apple Pencil 2 for $89.00

$30 OFF
MagSafe Duo Charger for $98.50

airpods 3 red

Best Buy has the AirPods 3 with Lightning Charging Case for $139.99, down from $169.99. This is an all-time low price for this model of the AirPods. You can also get the new AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C for $199.99, which is a great second-best price.

$30 OFF
AirPods 3 for $139.99

$50 OFF
AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C for $199.99

beats studio pro red

An all-time low price on the Beats Studio Pro has returned this month. The headphones are now available for $179.99 in multiple colors, down from $349.99.

$170 OFF
Beats Studio Pro for $179.99

m3 macbook pro red

Apple's 512GB 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro is available for $1,399.00 for My Best Buy Plus/Total members, down from $1,599.00. Non-members can still purchase the notebook at a solid second-best price. For the 512GB 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro, that means you can get it for $1,449.00 in both Space Gray and Silver.

$200 OFF
14-inch MacBook Pro (M3 512GB) for $1,399.00

Secondly, Best Buy has the 1TB 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro for $1,549.00, down from $1,799.00. This one is a new all-time low price at $250 off, and it's again only available for My Best Buy Plus and My Best Buy Total members.

$250 OFF
14-inch MacBook Pro (M3 1TB) for $1,549.00

m1 macbook air red

Apple's 13-inch M1 MacBook Air is available for $749.99, down from $999.00. This one is available to all shoppers and does not require a My Best Buy Plus or Total membership.

$250 OFF
13-inch M1 MacBook Air (256GB) for $749.99

macbook air red

Best Buy has all four colors of the 13-inch MacBook Air at $949.00. This is a second-best price on the 13.6-inch 256GB M2 MacBook Air, and likely the last discount we'll be tracking on the computer before the holidays end.

$150 OFF
13.6-Inch MacBook Air (256GB) for $949.00

Best Buy also has the 512GB model of the 13.6-inch M2 MacBook Air on sale, available for $1,249.00, down from $,1399.00. Compared to past sales, this is a second-best price and still a solid discount on the 2022 notebook.

$150 OFF
13.6-Inch MacBook Air (512GB) for $1,249.00

macbook air best buy snow

Perhaps the most notable MacBook deal during this event is the 15.3-inch M2 MacBook Air for $999.00, down from $1,299.00, which is a rare record low price at $300 off. You will need to be a My Best Buy Plus/Total member to see this deal, and non-members can get the notebook for a second-best price of $1,049.00.

$300 OFF
15.3-inch MacBook Air (256GB) for $999.00

There's also the 512GB 15.3-inch M2 MacBook Air at $1,199.00, down from $1,499.00, which is another steep $300 markdown on the 2023 MacBook Air. You'll find every color on sale for both of these computers.

$300 OFF
15.3-inch MacBook Air (512GB) for $1,199.00

small ipad red

Moving to iPads, Best Buy has the 64GB Wi-Fi 10.2-inch iPad for $249.99, down from $329.99. Additionally, the 256GB Wi-Fi model has hit $399.99 for all shoppers and $379.99 for My Best Buy Plus and Total members, down from $479.99.

$80 OFF
9th Gen iPad (64GB Wi-Fi) for $249.99

$100 OFF
9th Gen iPad (256GB Wi-Fi) for $379.99

ipad red 2
Moving up a generation, Best Buy has an all-time low price on the 10th generation iPad. You can get the 64GB Wi-Fi 10.9-inch iPad for $349.00, down from $449.00. Likewise, the 256GB Wi-Fi model is at $100 off, as are both cellular models in every color, making every model of the 10th generation iPad at a record low price right now on Best Buy.

$100 OFF
10th Gen iPad (64GB Wi-Fi) for $349.00

$100 OFF
10th Gen iPad (256GB Wi-Fi) for $499.00

ipad mini red
iPad mini prices start at $399.99 for the 64GB Wi-Fi model, down from $499.99. Similar to the 10th generation iPad, every model of the iPad mini 6 is on sale at Best Buy right now, so you can get $100 off the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad mini as well as both cellular devices.

$100 OFF
iPad mini (64GB Wi-Fi) for $399.99

$100 OFF
iPad mini (256GB Wi-Fi) for $549.99

ipad pro red
iPad Pro deals include low prices on both 11-inch and 12.9-inch tablets, and you'll need a My Best Buy Plus or Total membership to see all the deal prices listed below. 11-inch iPad Pro starts at $699.00 for 128GB Wi-Fi ($100 off) and 12.9-inch iPad Pro starts at $949.00 for 128GB Wi-Fi ($150 off).

$100 OFF
11-inch iPad Pro (128GB Wi-Fi) for $699.00

$100 OFF
11-inch iPad Pro (256GB Wi-Fi) for $799.00

$150 OFF
12.9-inch iPad Pro (128GB Wi-Fi) for $949.00

$150 OFF
12.9-inch iPad Pro (256GB Wi-Fi) for $1,049.00

apple watch red

Starting with the 41mm GPS Apple Watch Series 9, this model is on sale for $329.00, down from $399.00. This is a match of the previous all-time low price, and it's available in all five colors on Best Buy.

Additionally, Best Buy has all-time low prices on the 45mm GPS model and both cellular models of the Apple Watch Series 9, all at $70 off. These sales are available to all shoppers and do not require the My Best Buy Plus or Total membership.

$70 OFF
Apple Watch Series 9 (41mm GPS) for $329.00

$70 OFF
Apple Watch Series 9 (45mm GPS) for $359.00

$70 OFF
Apple Watch Series 9 (41mm Cellular) for $429.00

$70 OFF
Apple Watch Series 9 (45mm Cellular) for $459.00

apple watch se red

Best Buy is taking $50 off nearly every model of the Apple Watch SE, starting at $199.00 for the 40mm GPS device. You'll also find both cellular models on sale in multiple colors, and all of these discounts represent record low prices for the Apple Watch SE.

$50 OFF
Apple Watch SE (40mm GPS) for $199.00

$50 OFF
Apple Watch SE (44mm GPS) for $229.00

$50 OFF
Apple Watch SE (40mm Cellular) for $249.00

$50 OFF
Apple Watch SE (44mm Cellular) for $279.00

Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.

daemondust Avatar
daemondust
1 hour ago at 09:21 am

The sales ban of the Series 9 does not include Amazon, right? ?
Resellers, like Amazon, can sell what stock they have, but are unable to get more after that's sold.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
B4U Avatar
B4U
3 hours ago at 07:57 am
The sales ban of the Series 9 does not include Amazon, right? ?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
