Last-Minute Apple Holiday Deals Include Year's Best Prices on Apple Watch, AirPods, iPad, and More

It's getting harder and harder to order products online with a guaranteed Christmas delivery, but Best Buy still has a big last-minute holiday sale event going on, and it has same-day delivery options as well as in-store pickup. Deals include all-time low prices on Apple Watch Series 9, AirPods, MacBook Pro, iPhone, iPad, and much more.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Some of the deals shared below require a My Best Buy Plus or Total membership. These start at $49.99 per year and grant members exclusive access to select deals, sale events, and extended return windows. Of course, there's also much more beyond Apple products on sale right now with potential for Christmas day delivery, including video games, sound bars, small kitchen appliances, TVs, and more.

Accessories

Accessory sales currently include the AirTag 4 Pack for just $78.99, which is a solid second-best price on the tracking accessory. You'll also find great deals on the MagSafe Charger and MagSafe Duo Charger on Best Buy.

AirPods

Best Buy has the AirPods 3 with Lightning Charging Case for $139.99, down from $169.99. This is an all-time low price for this model of the AirPods. You can also get the new AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C for $199.99, which is a great second-best price.

Beats

An all-time low price on the Beats Studio Pro has returned this month. The headphones are now available for $179.99 in multiple colors, down from $349.99.

MacBook Pro

Apple's 512GB 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro is available for $1,399.00 for My Best Buy Plus/Total members, down from $1,599.00. Non-members can still purchase the notebook at a solid second-best price. For the 512GB 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro, that means you can get it for $1,449.00 in both Space Gray and Silver.

Secondly, Best Buy has the 1TB 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro for $1,549.00, down from $1,799.00. This one is a new all-time low price at $250 off, and it's again only available for My Best Buy Plus and My Best Buy Total members.

13-Inch M1 MacBook Air

Apple's 13-inch M1 MacBook Air is available for $749.99, down from $999.00. This one is available to all shoppers and does not require a My Best Buy Plus or Total membership.

13-inch M2 MacBook Air

Best Buy has all four colors of the 13-inch MacBook Air at $949.00. This is a second-best price on the 13.6-inch 256GB M2 MacBook Air, and likely the last discount we'll be tracking on the computer before the holidays end.

Best Buy also has the 512GB model of the 13.6-inch M2 MacBook Air on sale, available for $1,249.00, down from $,1399.00. Compared to past sales, this is a second-best price and still a solid discount on the 2022 notebook.

15-inch M2 MacBook Air

Perhaps the most notable MacBook deal during this event is the 15.3-inch M2 MacBook Air for $999.00, down from $1,299.00, which is a rare record low price at $300 off. You will need to be a My Best Buy Plus/Total member to see this deal, and non-members can get the notebook for a second-best price of $1,049.00.

There's also the 512GB 15.3-inch M2 MacBook Air at $1,199.00, down from $1,499.00, which is another steep $300 markdown on the 2023 MacBook Air. You'll find every color on sale for both of these computers.

9th Gen iPad

Moving to iPads, Best Buy has the 64GB Wi-Fi 10.2-inch iPad for $249.99, down from $329.99. Additionally, the 256GB Wi-Fi model has hit $399.99 for all shoppers and $379.99 for My Best Buy Plus and Total members, down from $479.99.

10th Gen iPad



Moving up a generation, Best Buy has an all-time low price on the 10th generation iPad. You can get the 64GB Wi-Fi 10.9-inch iPad for $349.00, down from $449.00. Likewise, the 256GB Wi-Fi model is at $100 off, as are both cellular models in every color, making every model of the 10th generation iPad at a record low price right now on Best Buy.

iPad mini 6



iPad mini prices start at $399.99 for the 64GB Wi-Fi model, down from $499.99. Similar to the 10th generation iPad, every model of the iPad mini 6 is on sale at Best Buy right now, so you can get $100 off the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad mini as well as both cellular devices.

iPad Pro



iPad Pro deals include low prices on both 11-inch and 12.9-inch tablets, and you'll need a My Best Buy Plus or Total membership to see all the deal prices listed below. 11-inch iPad Pro starts at $699.00 for 128GB Wi-Fi ($100 off) and 12.9-inch iPad Pro starts at $949.00 for 128GB Wi-Fi ($150 off).

Apple Watch Series 9

Starting with the 41mm GPS Apple Watch Series 9, this model is on sale for $329.00, down from $399.00. This is a match of the previous all-time low price, and it's available in all five colors on Best Buy.

Additionally, Best Buy has all-time low prices on the 45mm GPS model and both cellular models of the Apple Watch Series 9, all at $70 off. These sales are available to all shoppers and do not require the My Best Buy Plus or Total membership.

Apple Watch SE

Best Buy is taking $50 off nearly every model of the Apple Watch SE, starting at $199.00 for the 40mm GPS device. You'll also find both cellular models on sale in multiple colors, and all of these discounts represent record low prices for the Apple Watch SE.

Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.