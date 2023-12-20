Apple Card, Apple Cash, and Apple Pay Outage Affecting Some Users [Update: Resolved]

There is an Apple Card, Apple Cash, Apple Pay and Wallet outage that is causing some users to experience issues with Apple Cash transaction notifications, ‌‌Apple Pay‌‌ web payments, and in-app payments using ‌‌Apple Pay‌‌.



According to Apple's System Status page, the outage began at 06:15 a.m. Eastern Time, and it is ongoing. Apple says that only "some users" are affected, but no other information on numbers is given.

The problem does not seem to be impacting payments that are made using ‌‌Apple Pay‌‌ in retail stores, with those ‌‌Apple Pay‌‌ purchases working fine. There is no word yet on when the ‌‌Apple Pay‌‌ outage might be resolved, but we'll update this article when Apple says that the ‌‌Apple Pay‌‌ issues have been addressed.

Update 7:53 a.m.: Apple says the issues have been resolved.