Get Apple Watch Ultra 2 for $699 ($100 off) and Apple Watch Series 9 for $329 ($70 off) Before Sales Ban Begins

Best Buy and Amazon have all-time low prices on Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 today, and these could be the last chance you have to buy the watches at a discount for the foreseeable future in the wake of the sales ban that was announced this morning. You can also find a few Apple Watch SE deals below.

All of these Apple Watches can be delivered before December 25 if ordered soon, thanks to Best Buy's free shipping options. You can also opt for in-store pick-up if a location near you has stock available for the Apple Watch you're looking to purchase.

Apple Watch Series 9

Starting with the 41mm GPS Apple Watch Series 9, this model is on sale for $329.00, down from $399.00. This is a match of the previous all-time low price, and it's available in all five colors on Best Buy.

Additionally, Best Buy has all-time low prices on the 45mm GPS model and both cellular models of the Apple Watch Series 9, all at $70 off. These sales are available to all shoppers and do not require the My Best Buy Plus or Total membership.

$70 OFF
Apple Watch Series 9 (41mm GPS) for $329.00

$70 OFF
Apple Watch Series 9 (45mm GPS) for $359.00

$70 OFF
Apple Watch Series 9 (41mm Cellular) for $429.00

$70 OFF
Apple Watch Series 9 (45mm Cellular) for $459.00

Apple Watch Ultra 2

At Amazon you can buy the Apple Watch Ultra 2 for the all-time low price of $699.00 with an on-page coupon. This is a $100 discount on the Blue/Black Trail Loop model, and you'll need to clip the on-page coupon and then head to checkout in order to see the final sale price.

This deal has been fluctuating somewhat on Amazon, so if you don't see the $50 off coupon you can still get most other Apple Watch Ultra 2 models at the second-best price of $729.99 right now on Amazon. These will also require an on-page coupon.

Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.

$100 OFF
Apple Watch Ultra 2 for $699.00

Apple Watch SE

Best Buy is taking $50 off nearly every model of the Apple Watch SE, starting at $199.00 for the 40mm GPS device. You'll also find both cellular models on sale in multiple colors, and all of these discounts represent record low prices for the Apple Watch SE.

$50 OFF
Apple Watch SE (40mm GPS) for $199.00

$50 OFF
Apple Watch SE (44mm GPS) for $229.00

$50 OFF
Apple Watch SE (40mm Cellular) for $249.00

$50 OFF
Apple Watch SE (44mm Cellular) for $279.00

Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.

sw1tcher
sw1tcher
2 hours ago at 08:43 am

So dumb. Should not be made to stop selling them. Everyone is always after the successful companies.
Yeah, who cares if Apple infringed on Masimo's patents. Apple does hundreds of billions in revenue a year while Masimo barely brings in over $1 billion. Since Apple is more successful, any patent violations by Apple should be waived.

To hell with patents, copyrights, and trademarks.

Apple > patents, copyrights, and trademarks.



If Masimo was a successful company, they would be a household name and would be selling out of their products. Hmm..
You've never heard of Denon, Polk Audio, Bowers & Wilkins, Marantz, etc.?
swiftapplefan
swiftapplefan
3 hours ago at 07:53 am
This headline feels hilarious
FloridaScrubJay
FloridaScrubJay
3 hours ago at 08:11 am
Better get these ASAP as Apple will stop sales of these watches in the coming days. Apple needs to comply with a U.S. import ban.
no_idea
no_idea
2 hours ago at 08:32 am
I think this is the first time I recall in recent years of Apple actually being mandated to ban the sale of a premier product in the US
Bigkool2inSC
Bigkool2inSC
2 hours ago at 08:52 am
i'm buying one and not opening, it will be a collector's item..
ChrisA
ChrisA
59 minutes ago at 09:42 am

So dumb. Should not be made to stop selling them. Everyone is always after the successful companies. If Masimo was a successful company, they would be a household name and would be selling out of their products. Hmm..

By that logic, if I earn a lot more money than you do, I should be allowed to steal from you because I am a more important person and you are a "nobody".

Apple stole this technology and refused to pay for it. What's worse is that as said, Apple is a huge company that could have afforded to pay.
