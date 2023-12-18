Get Apple Watch Ultra 2 for $699 ($100 off) and Apple Watch Series 9 for $329 ($70 off) Before Sales Ban Begins

Best Buy and Amazon have all-time low prices on Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 today, and these could be the last chance you have to buy the watches at a discount for the foreseeable future in the wake of the sales ban that was announced this morning. You can also find a few Apple Watch SE deals below.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

All of these Apple Watches can be delivered before December 25 if ordered soon, thanks to Best Buy's free shipping options. You can also opt for in-store pick-up if a location near you has stock available for the Apple Watch you're looking to purchase.



Apple Watch Series 9

Starting with the 41mm GPS Apple Watch Series 9, this model is on sale for $329.00, down from $399.00. This is a match of the previous all-time low price, and it's available in all five colors on Best Buy.

Additionally, Best Buy has all-time low prices on the 45mm GPS model and both cellular models of the Apple Watch Series 9, all at $70 off. These sales are available to all shoppers and do not require the My Best Buy Plus or Total membership.

Apple Watch Ultra 2

At Amazon you can buy the Apple Watch Ultra 2 for the all-time low price of $699.00 with an on-page coupon. This is a $100 discount on the Blue/Black Trail Loop model, and you'll need to clip the on-page coupon and then head to checkout in order to see the final sale price.

This deal has been fluctuating somewhat on Amazon, so if you don't see the $50 off coupon you can still get most other Apple Watch Ultra 2 models at the second-best price of $729.99 right now on Amazon. These will also require an on-page coupon.

Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.

Apple Watch SE

Best Buy is taking $50 off nearly every model of the Apple Watch SE, starting at $199.00 for the 40mm GPS device. You'll also find both cellular models on sale in multiple colors, and all of these discounts represent record low prices for the Apple Watch SE.

