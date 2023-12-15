Apple Fixes Bug Allowing Flipper Zero to Lock Up iPhones

With the launch of iOS 17.2, Apple has fixed an exploit that allowed the Flipper Zero electronic multi-tool to lock up iPhones, reports ZDNET.

Image via ZDNET

The Flipper Zero is a device that can interact with other electronics. It can emulate, read, and copy RFID and NFC tags, digital access keys, remotes, and more. Its capabilities allow it to unlock cars, skim RFID chips, and do other nefarious things, such as spamming iPhones.

Running third-party firmware from Xtreme, the Flipper Zero was able to use a BLE Spam app to create a huge number of Apple TV Keyboard popups on an iPhone, causing the device to lock up. As ZDNET puts it, Flipper Zero was able to perform a denial of service (DoS) attack on all iPhones in a 30-foot radius of the attacker.

Restarting the ‌iPhone‌ was able to fix the issue, but it was still an annoyance. Following the iOS 17.2 update, ZDNET found that an ‌iPhone‌ running the software was not able to be exploited by the Xtreme firmware. Popups still appear, but not a deluge of popups capable of disabling an ‌iPhone‌.

iOS 17.2 was released earlier this week and is recommended for all devices capable of running iOS 17. It includes the Journal app and multiple new features for Messages, Apple Music, Weather, and other apps.