Apple Fixes Bug Allowing Flipper Zero to Lock Up iPhones
With the launch of iOS 17.2, Apple has fixed an exploit that allowed the Flipper Zero electronic multi-tool to lock up iPhones, reports ZDNET.
The Flipper Zero is a device that can interact with other electronics. It can emulate, read, and copy RFID and NFC tags, digital access keys, remotes, and more. Its capabilities allow it to unlock cars, skim RFID chips, and do other nefarious things, such as spamming iPhones.
Running third-party firmware from Xtreme, the Flipper Zero was able to use a BLE Spam app to create a huge number of Apple TV Keyboard popups on an iPhone, causing the device to lock up. As ZDNET puts it, Flipper Zero was able to perform a denial of service (DoS) attack on all iPhones in a 30-foot radius of the attacker.
Restarting the iPhone was able to fix the issue, but it was still an annoyance. Following the iOS 17.2 update, ZDNET found that an iPhone running the software was not able to be exploited by the Xtreme firmware. Popups still appear, but not a deluge of popups capable of disabling an iPhone.
iOS 17.2 was released earlier this week and is recommended for all devices capable of running iOS 17. It includes the Journal app and multiple new features for Messages, Apple Music, Weather, and other apps.
Popular Stories
Apple released the first beta of iOS 17.3 earlier this week, and the upcoming software update includes two new features so far. iOS 17.3 will likely be released in January like iOS 16.3 and iOS 15.3 were, but February is also a possibility. The update will be compatible with the iPhone XS and newer, but some iOS 17 features require newer iPhone models. Below, we provide additional details ...
When Apple releases new software, iOS updates tend to get most of the attention, and there are sometimes useful new features in Mac updates that go under the radar. That's the case with macOS Sonoma 14.2. It doesn't have flashy features like the Journal app that came in iOS 17.2, but there are a number of useful improvements that make it worth installing. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube ...
Best Buy has introduced a new sale on Apple Watch models this week, with all-time low prices available on Apple Watch Series 9, as well as solid discounts on the Apple Watch SE. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running. All of these Apple Watches can be...
Apple today published a support document that warns customers against using non-certified Apple Watch chargers, which could cause slow charging, repeated chimes, and reduced battery span. According to Apple, customers should only use chargers made by Apple or chargers that have Made for iPhone (MFi) certification with the Made for Apple Watch badge. Apple provides images of genuine Apple...
While many iOS features are available internationally, some remain exclusive to the U.S., such as the Apple Card, Apple Card Savings, Apple Cash, Apple Pay Later, Wallet IDs, Roadside Assistance via Satellite, and Clean Energy Charging. Below, we have provided more details about some iOS features available in the U.S. only. Apple Card Launched in 2019, the Apple Card remains available...
Top Rated Comments
By taking it from the hands of the few and putting it into the hands of the many, we all become safer because companies are actually forced to do something about this. This is no different than someone like The Lock Picking Lawyer, who sells lock picking kits through his business Covert Instruments and has a popular YouTube channel where he shows the flaws in various locks. Consumers are empowered to buy things that are more secure in the long run, and penetration testing has always been a thing since the invention of the door and extends to all modern devices.
At the end of the day bad guys are always gonna bad guy. People thought they were secure because they didn't know they weren't until now. We shouldn't penalize the company making these tools, we should penalize the companies selling garbage systems that are so easy to hack into or overload. Someone will always make these tools, whether in their basement, or in some NSA lab or corporate espionage operation.