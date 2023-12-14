Apple Releases iTunes for Windows 12.13.1 With Security Fixes

Apple today released an iTunes 12.13.1 update for Windows users, with the software introducing security improvements.



According to Apple's release notes, there are no notable new features, but the new version of iTunes should be installed as soon as possible because of the security improvements

iTunes for Windows is typically updated every few months, and this update follows an October release that saw Apple add options for listening to podcasts and audiobooks.

iTunes has been phased out on the Mac for several years now and it has been replaced with Finder and the TV app, but Apple has continued to keep the Windows version available.

iTunes for Windows can be downloaded from the Microsoft Store or from Apple's website.