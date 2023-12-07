Apple Pay Outage Affecting Some Users

There is an Apple Pay and Wallet outage that is causing some users to experience issues with ‌Apple Pay‌ web payments and in-app payments using ‌Apple Pay‌.



According to Apple's System Status page, the outage began at 5:04 a.m. Eastern Time, and it is ongoing. Apple says that only "some users" are having problems, but there are multiple tweets about the payment issues.

Note that this is not affecting payments that are made using ‌Apple Pay‌ in retail stores, with those ‌Apple Pay‌ purchases working fine. Apple does say that some users could experience issues managing, purchasing, or topping-up transit cards.

There is no word yet on when the ‌Apple Pay‌ outage might be resolved, but we'll update this article when Apple says that the ‌Apple Pay‌ issues have been addressed.