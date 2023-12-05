iOS 17.2 and watchOS 10.2 Allow Siri to Access and Log Health Data
Starting with iOS 17.2 and watchOS 10.2, Siri can access data from the Health app for health and fitness queries, according to Apple's release notes for the updates, which are currently in beta. For the Apple Watch, this functionality is limited to the Series 9 and Ultra 2, as these are the only models that support on-device Siri processing.
For example, Apple says users can ask how many hours of sleep they had the previous night, ask about the progress of closing their Activity rings for the day, or ask about their blood glucose level if they have a connected monitor.
Macworld shared examples of supported queries:
- How many steps have I taken today?
- How many steps have I taken this week?
- What's my heart rate?
- What's my blood oxygen level?
- Check my Exercise ring.
- How does my Move ring look today?
- What's my average walking heart rate?
- How many calories have I burned?
On the Apple Watch, health data is limited to the previous week or so.
Siri is also gaining the ability to log data in the Health app. Macworld shared another list with examples of supported queries:
- My weight is 195.3 pounds.
- I started spotting today.
- I've taken my 6 pm medications.
- My body temperature is 98.5 degrees.
- My period started today.
- My blood sugar is 143.
- Record my blood pressure as 118 over 76.
This functionality must be enabled first to work. On the iPhone, open the Settings app and select Health → Data Access & Devices → Siri, and then toggle on "Access Health Data." On the Apple Watch, open the Settings app and select Health → Apps and Services → Siri, and then toggle on "Allow Siri Access to Health Data."
iOS 17.2 and watchOS 10.2 are expected to be released next week.
