Apple Watch Series 9 Drops Below Black Friday Pricing, Now Available From $309
Amazon has an Apple Watch Series 9 deal today that is undercutting the price we saw during Black Friday a few weeks ago. Across the lineup, there are also multiple prices that are matching the record low Black Friday prices we saw this year, and the first time we've seen them return since the shopping holiday ended.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Starting with the 41mm GPS Apple Watch Series 9, you can get this model for $309.99 in (PRODUCT)RED Aluminum, down from $399.00. Only one color is available at this price, but there are a few others at solid second-best prices of around $330, which was the Black Friday deal this year.
This sale, along with every other one in this article, requires you to clip an on-page coupon located under the price on Amazon's product page. Once you do this, you can head to checkout and you'll see the correct all-time low price listed in your cart.
Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.
The 45mm GPS Apple Watch Series 9 is available for $359.99 on Amazon, down from $429.00. This one is available in multiple color options and it's a direct match of the discount we tracked during Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.
Finally, Amazon has the 41mm Cellular Apple Watch Series 9 for $429.99 ($69 off) and the 45mm Cellular Apple Watch Series 9 for $459.99 ($69 off). Both of these are also matches of their Black Friday sales and all-time low prices.
Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.
Popular Stories
iOS 17.2 has been in beta testing for over a month, and it should be released to all users in a few more weeks. The software update includes many new features and changes for iPhones, including the dozen that we have highlighted below. iOS 17.2 is expected to be released to the public in mid-December. To learn about even more features coming in the update, check out our full list. Journal ...
Apple made the first beta of iOS 17.2 available to developers in October. Since then we've seen three more betas, and with each iteration Apple continues to add more new features and changes, many of which users have been anticipating for quite a while. Below, we've listed 28 new things that are coming to your iPhone when the finalized version is publicly released this December. 1. Help...
Anker's Black Friday/Cyber Week event is entering its final days this weekend, and it's still offering up to 60 percent off sitewide. There are also a few "mystery boxes" that can include hundreds of dollars in savings, if you're willing to risk not knowing what you're buying ahead of time. All of these sales will end on December 3. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Anker. When you...
Apple employees are back to work following a Thanksgiving break, and that means this week saw a number of new operating system updates for both public release and beta testing. This week also saw some misinformation about Apple's new NameDrop feature making the rounds, while Apple and Goldman Sachs appear to be on the verge of a break-up in their Apple Card and savings account partnership,...
Earlier this month, Apple announced that it will finally support RCS in the Messages app on the iPhone starting later next year. This change will result in several improvements to the messaging experience between iPhones and Android devices. RCS will become the new default standard for messaging between iPhones and Android devices, but these conversations will still have green bubbles like...
Best Buy is discounting a collection of MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models to all-time low prices today. We're tracking these deals below in addition to great discounts on the Apple Pencil 2 and Apple Watch Ultra 1. MacBook Air Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the...
The release of the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max saw the introduction of an entirely new user-configurable button known as the Action button, and now, MacRumors has seen extensive evidence confirming Apple is planning to include the Action button on the entire iPhone 16 range. Designs and plans for the Action button date back to at least 2021, as the button was intended for release alongside hapt...