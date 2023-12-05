Apple Watch Series 9 Drops Below Black Friday Pricing, Now Available From $309

Amazon has an Apple Watch Series 9 deal today that is undercutting the price we saw during Black Friday a few weeks ago. Across the lineup, there are also multiple prices that are matching the record low Black Friday prices we saw this year, and the first time we've seen them return since the shopping holiday ended.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Starting with the 41mm GPS Apple Watch Series 9, you can get this model for $309.99 in (PRODUCT)RED Aluminum, down from $399.00. Only one color is available at this price, but there are a few others at solid second-best prices of around $330, which was the Black Friday deal this year.

This sale, along with every other one in this article, requires you to clip an on-page coupon located under the price on Amazon's product page. Once you do this, you can head to checkout and you'll see the correct all-time low price listed in your cart.

Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.

The 45mm GPS Apple Watch Series 9 is available for $359.99 on Amazon, down from $429.00. This one is available in multiple color options and it's a direct match of the discount we tracked during Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.

Finally, Amazon has the 41mm Cellular Apple Watch Series 9 for $429.99 ($69 off) and the 45mm Cellular Apple Watch Series 9 for $459.99 ($69 off). Both of these are also matches of their Black Friday sales and all-time low prices.

Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.