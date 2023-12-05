Apple Seeds macOS Sonoma 14.2 Release Candidate to Developers

by

Apple today seeded the release candidate (RC) version of an upcoming macOS Sonoma 14.2 update to developers for testing purposes, with the software coming a week after Apple seeded the fourth beta of macOS Sonoma 14.2. The RC represents the finalized version of ‌macOS Sonoma‌ 14.2 that will be released to the public should no major issues be found.

sonoma desktop wwdc
Registered developers can opt-in to the beta through the Software Update section of the System Settings app. Under Beta updates, toggle on the Sonoma Developer Beta. Note that an Apple ID associated with an Apple Developer account is required to get the beta.

‌macOS Sonoma‌ 14.2 adds support for enhanced AutoFill for PDFs, along with Contact Key Verification for Messages, a sticker tapback option, new Weather widgets, and more. Apple's release notes for the update are below.

This update introduces enhanced Autofill for PDFs and improvements to Messages and Weather. This release also includes other features, bug fixes, and security updates for your Mac.

PDFs
- Enhanced AutoFill identifies fields in PDFs and other forms enabling you to populate them with information such as names and addresses from your contacts

Messages
- Catch-up arrow lets you easily jump to your first unread message in a conversation by clicking the arrow visible in the top-right corner
- Add sticker option in the context menu lets you add a sticker directly to a bubble
- Contact Key Verification provides automatic alerts and Contact Verification Codes to help verify people facing extraordinary digital threats are messaging only with the people they intend

Weather
- Precipitation amounts help you stay on top of rain and snow conditions for a given day over the next 10 days
- New widgets let you choose from next-hour precipitation, daily forecast, sunrise and sunset times, and current conditions such as Air Quality, Feels Like, and wind speed
- Wind map snapshot helps you quickly assess wind patterns and access the animated wind map overlay to prepare for forecasted wind conditions for the next 24 hours

Clock
- Multiple timers let you run several timers simultaneously and create a name for each timer
- Timer presets help you quickly start a timer with a range of preset options
- Recents makes it easy to restart your recently used timers

This update also includes the following new features:
- Favorite Songs Playlist in Apple Music lets you quickly get back to the songs you mark as favorites
- Use Listening History in Apple Music can be disabled in a Focus so music you listen to does not appear in Recently Played or influence your recommendations
- Shazam Music Recognition allows you to quickly identify songs playing online or around you, even when wearing AirPods
- New keyboard layouts provide support for 7 additional Sámi languages
- Some features may not be available for all regions or on all Apple devices.

For detailed information about the security content of this update, please visit: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

Apple is expected to release ‌macOS Sonoma‌ 14.2 next week.

Top Rated Comments

Realityck Avatar
Realityck
40 minutes ago at 10:36 am
Released to devs

* iOS 17.2 Release Candidate (21C62) - December 5, 2023
* iPadOS 17.2 Release Candidate (21C62) - December 5, 2023
* macOS 14.2 Release Candidate (23C63) - December 5, 2023
* watchOS 10.2 Release Candidate (21S364) - December 5, 2023
* tvOS 17.2 Release Candidate (21K364) - December 5, 2023
* iOS 16.7.3 Release Candidate (20H232) - December 5, 2023
* iPadOS 16.7.3 Release Candidate (20H232) - December 5, 2023
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Squuiid Avatar
Squuiid
53 minutes ago at 10:23 am
CMD+R to refresh if you're still being shown beta 4.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
nortonandreev Avatar
nortonandreev
46 minutes ago at 10:29 am

Does this mean full release tomorrow? Or next Monday?
Next week
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

