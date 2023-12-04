DoorDash Rolling Out Order Tracking in Dynamic Island on iPhones

DoorDash recently started rolling out Live Activities support for its iPhone app, allowing users to track their food delivery order at a glance on the Lock Screen, and in the Dynamic Island on iPhone 14 Pro models and all iPhone 15 models.



DoorDash began working on Live Activities support a few months ago, and the feature started rolling out over the past few weeks, but it does not yet appear to be available for all users. The most convenient aspect of the feature is the ability to view an order's real-time ETA directly in the Dynamic Island on newer iPhones.

DoorDash competitor Uber Eats rolled out Live Activities support in May.

Other popular apps that support Live Activities include the NBA and MLB apps for basketball and baseball games, Flighty for flight tracking, Citymapper for public transit, ParkMobile for parking, and CARROT Weather for weather forecasts.