Apple and Paramount Considering Discounted TV+ Streaming Bundle

Apple and Paramount have discussed bundling their TV streaming services at a discount, according to a new report by The Wall Street Journal.

paramount plus logo
The companies have talked about offering a combination of Paramount+ and Apple TV+ that would cost less than subscribing to both services separately, according to people familiar with the discussions. The discussions are in their early stages, and it is unclear what shape a bundle could take, they said.

The report notes that the discussions between Apple and Paramount come at a time when competitive pressures have seen services increase their prices to bring them to profitability, while also having to deal with customers increasingly canceling subscriptions or switching services.

Apple in October announced that it was increasing the prices of some of its subscription-based services, including ‌Apple TV+‌, which went from $6.99 per month to $9.99 per month, a $3 rise. For those who subscribe to ‌Apple TV+‌ on an annual basis, the price has increased from $69 per year to $99 per year accordingly.

The rationale behind offering multiple services as part of one package is that it is thought to reduce the likelihood that subscribers will cancel on any given month. The strategy has already been put in place by Netflix and Max, which are being bundled together as part of a deal with Verizon.

Zest28 Avatar
Zest28
11 minutes ago at 04:49 am

I'm interested in this part. Reed Hastings famously implied Netflix could charge its customers any amount and they'd pay it. With the recent price hikes, I haven't seen any data demonstrating consumer reaction (if any) in the form of cancellations.
I actually cancelled my Netflix. There is nothing interesting to watch while charging me more money. So I said goodbye.
vercordio Avatar
vercordio
13 minutes ago at 04:47 am

while also having to deal with customers increasingly canceling subscriptions or switching services.
I'm interested in this part. Reed Hastings famously implied Netflix could charge its customers any amount and they'd pay it. With the recent price hikes, I haven't seen any data demonstrating consumer reaction (if any) in the form of cancellations.
vercordio Avatar
vercordio
12 minutes ago at 04:49 am
I would have sooner expected a Disney/Apple bundle before Paramount/Apple ?‍♂️
mnsportsgeek Avatar
mnsportsgeek
8 minutes ago at 04:52 am
Cool another promo that I’m sure Apple one subscribers won’t be able to take advantage of.
