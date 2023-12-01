Apple and Paramount Considering Discounted TV+ Streaming Bundle

Apple and Paramount have discussed bundling their TV streaming services at a discount, according to a new report by The Wall Street Journal.



The companies have talked about offering a combination of Paramount+ and Apple TV+ that would cost less than subscribing to both services separately, according to people familiar with the discussions. The discussions are in their early stages, and it is unclear what shape a bundle could take, they said.

The report notes that the discussions between Apple and Paramount come at a time when competitive pressures have seen services increase their prices to bring them to profitability, while also having to deal with customers increasingly canceling subscriptions or switching services.

Apple in October announced that it was increasing the prices of some of its subscription-based services, including ‌Apple TV+‌, which went from $6.99 per month to $9.99 per month, a $3 rise. For those who subscribe to ‌Apple TV+‌ on an annual basis, the price has increased from $69 per year to $99 per year accordingly.

The rationale behind offering multiple services as part of one package is that it is thought to reduce the likelihood that subscribers will cancel on any given month. The strategy has already been put in place by Netflix and Max, which are being bundled together as part of a deal with Verizon.