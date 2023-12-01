Apple Music Hosting Taylor Swift Eras Experience in New York Next Week

by

Apple today announced that it is hosting an event called "Taylor Swift's Eras: The Experience" in order to celebrate Taylor being named the 2023 Apple Music Artist of the Year. Apple at the time said Swift had reached a "new realm of superstardom" in 2023 thanks to the Eras tour and the release of 1989 (Taylor's Version).

Taylor Swift 2023 Apple Music Artist of Year
Apple Music is inviting "Swifties" to attend Taylor Swift Era's: The Experience in New York City on December 8 and December 9. Apple says this will be a celebration of Taylor Swift as ‌Apple Music‌'s 2023 Artist of the Year. Fans will be able to journey through and interact with 10 set pieces that are representative of Swift's 10 eras.

Through a link provided by Apple, Taylor Swift fans in New York can sign up to get tickets to attend, but it says that Swift will not be in attendance. Entries are available through December 2 at 11:00 a.m., and more than 50,000 people appear to have gotten in the queue to sign up for tickets.


Apple says that requesting tickets early will not increase chances for success, indicating a lottery distribution system, and that only registrations received from the Greater New York City area are eligible for selection. New Yorkers will be assigned a set time slot to visit the experience and will need to arrive during that time. It will take approximately 40 minutes to go through the Taylor Swift Experience.

Tickets cannot be bought or sold, and ID checks will make sure that the person named on the ticket is the person entering the venue.

Confirmation emails for those selected to attend will be sent between December 5 and December 6, and a Ticketmaster account is required to register.

Top Rated Comments




I'm not that interested in the event, but I do like to see serious anti-scalper measures: lottery, non-transferable, ID check.





Apple at the time said Swift had reached a "new realm of superstardom" in 2023







I cannot imagine anything more dull.




Her and Beyoncé music are so forgettable. I was listening to Jody Watley's Real Love and Friends and I was just blown away by the bass line, coherent, simple but pure lyrics. The hooks are so catchy and creates this ear worm you never can let go of. Taylor and B have yet to create music with that kinda lasting legacy.



