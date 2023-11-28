Cyber Week Deals Arrive for Popular Mac App Software Bundles and Streaming Services

Cyber Week deals have arrived for Mac software bundles and streaming services, and in this article we're rounding up all of the best of both. This includes steep discounts on apps from Adobe, Flexibits, and Parallels, as well as the best prices of the year on Hulu, Disney+, and Paramount+ streaming services.

Software

Flexibits

New users can get 50 percent off Flexibits Premium. This deal is technically for 50 percent off your next purchase on the Flexibits website, so you can choose from either the Individual or Families subscription model.

Flexibits Premium includes the Fantastical and Cardhop apps, and a single subscription unlocks all premium features found within each app, across all devices. This sale will run through December 4.



Adobe

You can get 50 percent off the Adobe Creative Cloud All Apps plan this week only if you're a first-time subscriber to the service. The individuals plan is billed monthly at $29.98 for the first year, which is down from the regular $59.99 price. A 12-month commitment is required.

Adobe Creative Cloud All Apps includes more than 20 apps for photography, design, video production, and more. Photoshop, Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, After Effects, Lightroom, and Adobe XD are some of the included apps. You can get the monthly discount on Adobe Creative Cloud All Apps through December 3.



Unclutter

Unclutter's Cyber Week deals include 75 percent off a bundle of ten Mac applications, totaling $58 (regular price $231). If you want an individual app and not the bundle, you can get 50 percent off each app.

This year, the Unclutter Mac app bundle includes: Rocket Typist, DaisyDisk, Bike Outliner, Default Folder X, Lasso, Unclutter, Name Mangler, BetterZip, Scapple, and Soulver.

Parallels

Parallels Desktop 19 for Mac is available for 25 percent off during Cyber Week. You can get the Pro Edition for $89.99 per year (regular $119.99 per year) or the Standard Edition for $74.99 per year (regular $99.99 per year).

Parallels Desktop enables its users to add Windows, Linux, and other operating systems to your Mac computers through the use of a virtual machine. With this, you can install Windows onto your Mac and run multiple operating systems at the same time.



Streaming

Hulu

Hulu (with ads) is available for just $0.99 per month for an entire year during Cyber Week, which is down from its regular $7.99 per month price tag.

Disney+ and Hulu

You can bundle Disney+ and Hulu for the low price of $2.99 per month for an entire year. Both the solo Hulu deal and bundle offer will expire tonight at 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time.

Paramount+

Paramount+ Essential is down to just $1.99 per month for three months (regular $5.99 per month), while Paramount+ with SHOWTIME is down to $3.99 per month for three months (regular $11.99 per month). These deals will last until December 3.

