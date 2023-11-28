Apple Reveals Most Popular Podcasts of 2023
Apple today shared the most popular podcasts of 2023, with year-end charts available in the Browse tab of the Podcasts app through the end of the year. The charts include the top podcasts overall, the top new podcasts that debuted this year, the most followed podcasts, the most shared podcasts and episodes, and more.
A sample of the most popular podcasts of 2023 in the U.S., according to the Apple Podcasts app:
Top Shows
1. Crime Junkie
2. The Daily
3. Dateline NBC
4. SmartLess
5. This American Life
6. Morbid
7. Up First
8. Huberman Lab
9. Hidden Brain
10. Stuff You Should Know
Top New Shows
1. Scamanda
2. The Retrievals
3. The Deck Investigates
4. Murder & Magnolias
5. Wiser Than Me with Julia Louis-Dreyfus
6. The Girl in the Blue Mustang
7. The Coldest Case in Laramie
8. Murder in Apartment 12
9. The Girlfriends
10. Undetermined
Most Followed Shows
1. Huberman Lab
2. SmartLess
3. New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce
4. Scamanda
5. The Mel Robbins Podcast
6. Crime Junkie
7. The Retrievals
8. The Deck Investigates
9. Wiser Than Me with Julia Louis-Dreyfus
10. On Purpose with Jay Shetty
Additional charts can be found in the Podcasts app across the iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Apple says the charts are localized for listeners in nearly 100 countries and regions.
