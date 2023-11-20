Get Beats Studio Pro Headphones for Just $169.95 With Amazon's Massive 51% Black Friday Discount
Black Friday discounts have arrived for the Beats Studio Pro wireless Bluetooth headphones, available on Amazon for $169.95, down from $349.99. Amazon has these headphones in all four colors: Black, Deep Brown, Navy, and Sandstone.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
This new sale beats the previous all-time low price seen earlier in November by about $10. At a discount of $180, this is just over 50 percent off the original price of the accessory and one of the best headphones-related Black Friday discount we've seen this season.
The headphones come with improved sound quality, voice performance, comfort and durability, and connectivity compared to previous generation Beats. They launched back in June and have been coming down in price ever since the end of the summer.
You can find all the Apple Black Friday Deals currently available in our dedicated post. For everything else, we're keeping track of all of the season's best Apple-related deals in our Black Friday roundup, so be sure to check back throughout the month for an updated list of all the most notable discounts you'll find for Black Friday 2023.
