YouTuber Explains How to Watch Spatial Videos From iPhone 15 Pro on VR Headsets

With the iOS 17.2 beta, Apple added a feature that allows the iPhone 15 Pro and ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max to record Spatial Video that's designed for the upcoming Apple Vision Pro headset. As the Vision Pro is not yet available, there's no way to watch Spatial Video in its 3D form on an Apple device.



Spatial Video content can, however, be watched on the Meta Quest 3 and other 3D devices thanks to a workaround shared by YouTuber Hugh Hou. Earlier this week, Hou described how to manipulate Spatial Video to get it to run on Meta's VR headset.

An ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ running the iOS 17.2 beta is required, of course, in order to record Spatial Video in the first place. The beta is available to both developers and public beta testers, and downloading it is as simple as going to the Software Update section in the iPhone Settings app and toggling on beta updates.

Spatial Video recording needs to be enabled in the Camera settings after the iOS 17.2 update, and from there, Hou instructs users to get the "Spatialify" app on TestFlight.

The app has instructions on decoding and exporting Spatial Video in a format that the Meta Quest 3 or other 3D headsets and TVs can view, and there is an extra step involving encoding 3D metadata.

It is not the most straightforward process, but it may be of interest to ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ users who have a VR headset or 3D TV and want to try viewing Spatial Video ahead of when the Vision Pro headset comes out.

Spatial Video is designed to allow Vision Pro headset wearers to view video in a more immersive 3D format. Along with the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌, the headset will also be able to be used to record Spatial Video content.