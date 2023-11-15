MacBook Pro Black Friday Deals Arrive for Apple's New M3 Models

Following a pair of deals on the M3 iMac we shared this morning, now B&H Photo is also discounting Apple's new M3 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro. Every discount in this sale represents a new all-time low price for each M3 MacBook Pro model.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with B&H Photo. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



14-Inch MacBook Pro

Starting with the 512GB M3 14-inch MacBook Pro, you can get this computer for $1,449.00, down from $1,599.00. This one requires you to add the notebook to your cart and head to checkout before you see the deal price.

Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.

B&H also has the 512GB M3 Pro 14-inch MacBook Profor $1,799.00, down from $1,999.00. You won't see this record low sale price until you add the computer to your cart and head to the checkout screen.

Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.

Next, the 1TB M3 Pro 14-inch MacBook Pro has hit $2,199.00 on B&H Photo, down from $2,399.00. This one doesn't require you to head to the checkout screen in order to see the deal, as it's been applied automatically on the product page.

16-Inch MacBook Pro

B&H Photo only has one discount on the larger display models. You can get the 512GB M3 Pro 16-inch MacBook Pro for $2,299.00, down from $2,499.00. This is another one that requires you to add the computer to your cart before you'll see the deal price, and it's also another all-time low price.

You can find all the Apple Black Friday Deals currently available in our dedicated post. For everything else, we're keeping track of all of the season's best Apple-related deals in our Black Friday roundup, so be sure to check back throughout the month for an updated list of all the most notable discounts you'll find for Black Friday 2023.