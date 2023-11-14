Withings Launches Smart Scale That Helps With Diabetes Management

Withings today announced the launch of the Body Pro 2, a cellular-connected smart scale that is able to detect early signs of diabetes and assess the risk of diabetes complications.



Using add-on health modules that are available by prescription, the scale is able to track biomarkers that are usually only available in a clinical setting. The diabetes module monitors Electrochemical Skin Conductance, which allows it to detect signs of Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathies that can lead to diabetic foot ulcers. Peripheral neuropathies are one of the most common diabetic complications, according to Withings, and as of now, are checked for only at annual doctor visits.

The scale works out of the box and requires no setup thanks to its cellular connection, which is able to transmit data securely to care teams. In addition to diabetes management, it has a number of other features, including support for tailored messages that can show up on the display, an eyes-closed mode that hides weight readings and instead provides motivational messages, and tools for measuring body composition.

The scale is able to recognize patients using a ProgramMemberID feature that ensures that care teams are getting readings from the right person, plus there is an "engagement score" to allow for tailored coaching.

More information about the Body Pro 2 can be found on the Withings website. As this is designed to be provided through a medical facility, pricing is not available.