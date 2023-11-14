Samsung Announces 8TB T5 EVO Portable SSD
Samsung today announced the launch of its latest portable SSD, the T5 EVO with up to 8TB of storage space available. 8TB is the largest capacity size offered by portable SSDs on the market.
The T5 Evo supports USB 3.2 Gen 1 speeds for transferring data at up to 460MB/s. That's much faster than standard hard drives, but slower than NVME SSDs like Samsung's T7 and T9 series.
Samsung designed the T5 with a rectangular body that has a clip able to be attached to luggage and backpacks, and it features drop protection up to six feet thanks to a rubberized surface. Samsung has also included Dynamic Thermal Guard technology to protect against overheating.
The SSD measures in at 3.74 inches in length and 1.57 inches in width, and it weighs 3.6 ounces, so it is portable and ideal for travel.
The 8TB version of the T5 EVO SSD is priced at $650, and it can be purchased from the Samsung website. Samsung is also offering 2TB and 4TB versions, priced at $190 and $350, respectively.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Samsung. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
