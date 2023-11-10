MacBook Air Black Friday Deals Bring Massive $200-$300 Discounts to 13-Inch and 15-Inch Models

Best Buy is back with a few steep discounts on MacBook Air models today, including $200 off the 13.6-inch MacBook Air and $300 off the 15.3-inch MacBook Air. The best deals can be found if you're a My Best Buy Plus or My Best Buy Total member, with everyone else able to buy these notebooks at solid second-best prices.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

If you don't have a membership, you can sign up for one on Best Buy's website. They start at $49.99 per year for My Best Buy Plus, providing you access to exclusive sales and events, free two-day shipping, extended 60-day return window on most products, and more.



13.6-Inch M2 MacBook Air

Starting with the smaller model, Best Buy has the 256GB 13.6-inch M2 MacBook Air at $899.00 for My Best Buy Plus/Total members, down from $1,099.00. If you aren't a member, you can still get this notebook at a great price of $949.00, which is $150 off.

Additionally, there's also the 512GB 13.6-inch M2 MacBook Air at $1,199.00 for My Best Buy Plus/Total members, down from $1,399.00. Non-members can get this notebook for $1,249.00, which is another $150 discount on the MacBook Air.

The My Best Buy Plus and Total member pricing represent the current best deals you can get on these MacBook Air models right now. For the 256GB notebook, this is also a match of the best price we've ever tracked.



15.3-Inch M2 MacBook Air

Best Buy has the 256GB 15.3-inch M2 MacBook Air at $999.00 for My Best Buy Plus/Total members, down from $1,299.00, which is a new record low price at $300 off. Non-members can get the computer for $1,049.00, which is the typical sale price we track on this model.

There's also the 512GB 15.3-inch M2 MacBook Air at $1,199.00 for My Best Buy Plus/Total members, down from $1,499.00, which is another steep $300 markdown on the 2023 MacBook Air. If you don't have a membership, you can again get this one at $250 off the regular price.

You can find all the Apple Black Friday Deals currently available in our dedicated post. For everything else, we're keeping track of all of the season's best Apple-related deals in our Black Friday roundup, so be sure to check back throughout the month for an updated list of all the most notable discounts you'll find for Black Friday 2023.

