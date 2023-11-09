New 'Aliro' Standard Aims to Simplify Unlocking Doors With Smartphones

by

The Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA), which includes Apple as a member, today introduced Aliro, a new standard that is aimed at improving the way that smart door locks work with smartphones and wearables.

aliro smart home
Alliance members are working to develop a new communication protocol that will allow for interoperability between mobile devices, wearables, and access control readers. As with Matter, the idea is to have smart locks that are compatible with any smartphone or wearable device, without the need for an app.

According to the CSA, the goal for the Aliro protocol is to "foster widespread adoption of consumer electronic devices to unlock doors and openings" by creating a consistent experience across certified hardware devices.

"As we've seen with the introduction of Matter, it's been proven that global collaboration around a shared mission along open standards is the best way to achieve broader adoption of new technology," explains Connectivity Standards Alliance President and CEO Tobin Richardson. "The Alliance and its members are now using that same model to unlock the potential of digital access experience, with the creation of a new standard and credential that makes adoption easier for mobile device and access control reader companies."

Aliro would be a common communication protocol and credential that would make it much simpler to get a digital key for a smart lock and unlock a door using a wearable or smartphone. The CSA says that it will have a "lasting impact" on the way that people access homes, corporate offices, warehouses, hotel rooms, healthcare facilities, universities, and more.

Aliro will support a wide range of transmission technologies, including NFC, Bluetooth LE, and Ultra Wideband, along with asymmetric cryptography and credential data. It is meant to work the same way across devices regardless of hardware and operating system.

Apple is an Aliro member, and it already has some of the groundwork for the functionality as it is described by the CSA. The CSA suggests that people will be able to use smartphones and wearables to unlock their homes in place of a physical key, something that Apple supports with Home Key already. Home Key allows a digital key to be added to the Wallet app to unlock a HomeKit-compatible door over NFC without opening an app.

Apple, Google, Qualcomm, Samsung, and other CSA members support the Aliro effort.

Tag: Aliro

Top Rated Comments

brijazz Avatar
brijazz
55 minutes ago at 02:50 pm
I mean, do I really need to? Fine: https://xkcd.com/927/
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
sw1tcher Avatar
sw1tcher
47 minutes ago at 02:58 pm

Would this be adopted into Matter, or an alternative? If an alternative…what was the point of Matter?
I don't believe so from what I've read. Matter is for smart home devices in general while Aliro is specifically for smart locks/digital keys. The Connectivity Standards Alliance is behind both Matter and Aliro.

Apparently, Aliro means "access" in Esperanto ('https://www.britannica.com/topic/Esperanto')
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
NT1440 Avatar
NT1440
1 hour ago at 02:42 pm
Would this be adopted into Matter, or an alternative? If an alternative…what was the point of Matter?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

M3 iPad Feature 3

Apple Expected to Update Entire iPad Lineup Next Year

Sunday November 5, 2023 8:41 am PST by
Apple plans to update its entire iPad lineup throughout 2024, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. This means new models of the iPad Pro, iPad Air, iPad mini, and entry-level iPad can be expected to launch next year. Gurman touched on the lack of new iPads and AirPods heading into the holiday shopping season in the latest edition of his Power On newsletter:Apple could have tried to rush out ...
Read Full Article306 comments
anker candycanes

Anker Black Friday Early Access Sale Has Sitewide Savings on USB-C Accessories, MagSafe Chargers, and More

Monday November 6, 2023 8:52 am PST by
Anker has kicked off another early Black Friday event this week, called the "Black Friday Early Access Sale." With this sale, when you buy two or more Anker products you can get 25 percent off your entire order. There are also a few cash discounts on dozens of Anker accessories during this event. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Anker. When you click a link and make a purchase, we...
Read Full Article24 comments
M3 Pro Chip Feature

M3 Pro Chip Barely Faster Than M2 Pro in Unverified Benchmark Result

Saturday November 4, 2023 9:05 pm PDT by
Apple's new M3 Pro chip with a 12-core CPU offers only marginally faster CPU performance compared to the M2 Pro chip with a 12-core CPU, according to a Geekbench 6 result spotted today by Vadim Yuryev, co-host of the YouTube channel Max Tech. This is only a single benchmark result, so further results are needed to ensure accuracy. Apple announced new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models...
Read Full Article691 comments
8gb ram mbp bob borchers

8GB RAM on M3 MacBook Pro 'Analogous to 16GB' on PCs, Claims Apple

Wednesday November 8, 2023 3:12 am PST by
Following the unveiling of new MacBook Pro models last week, Apple surprised some with the introduction of a base 14-inch MacBook Pro with M3 chip, which replaced the discontinued M2 13-inch MacBook Pro in Apple's Mac lineup. Starting at $1,599, the 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro comes with 8GB of unified memory. That makes it $300 more expensive than the $1,299 starting price of the...
Read Full Article598 comments
10 New Features With iOS 17

iOS 17.2 Coming Later This Year With These 10 New Features for iPhone

Friday November 3, 2023 1:23 pm PDT by
Apple made the first beta of iOS 17.2 available to developers and public beta testers last week, and the software update includes many new features and changes for iPhones. Below, we have highlighted 10 of these new features and changes. iOS 17.2 is expected to be released to the public in December. Once available, the update can be installed in the Settings app under General → Software...
Read Full Article99 comments
iMac Pro 2022 27 and 24 iMac

Apple Says There Won't Be a 27-Inch iMac With Apple Silicon

Monday November 6, 2023 6:05 am PST by
Apple has confirmed to The Verge and some other publications that it has no plans to release a new 27-inch iMac with Apple silicon. Apple discontinued both the Intel-based 27-inch iMac and iMac Pro over the past two years, and it has yet to launch a larger-screen iMac with an Apple silicon chip as a replacement, leaving the recently-updated 24-inch iMac with the M3 chip as its only...
Read Full Article443 comments