Apple Releases New Firmware for Beats Fit Pro and Powerbeats Pro

Apple today released new firmware for the Beats Fit Pro and Powerbeats Pro earbuds. The Beats Fit Pro and ‌Powerbeats Pro‌ can now be updated to firmware version 6B27, up from the prior 5B66 firmware that came out in May.



Apple does not provide details on what's included in firmware updates for the Beats Fit Pro and ‌Powerbeats Pro‌, so we don't know what improvements or bug fixes the firmware offers.

There's no standard way to upgrade the ‌Beats‌‌ software, but firmware is generally installed over-the-air while the earbuds are connected to an iOS device. Putting the Beats‌‌‌‌‌ in the case, connecting them to a power source, and then pairing them‌‌‌‌‌ to an iPhone or an iPad should force the update after a short period of time.

If we find any notable changes after the firmware update is installed, we'll share details, but the software likely includes performance improvements and bug fixes rather than outward-facing changes.