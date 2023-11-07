Apple Releases macOS Sonoma 14.1.1 With Bug Fixes

Apple today released macOS Sonoma 14.1.1, a minor update to the ‌macOS Sonoma‌ operating system that came out in September. ‌macOS Sonoma‌ 14.1.1 comes a few weeks after the release of macOS Sonoma 14.1.



The ‌‌‌macOS Sonoma‌ 14.1‌.1 update can be downloaded for free on all eligible Macs using the Software Update section of System Settings.

Today's update includes bug fixes and security updates according to Apple.

This update provides important bug fixes and security updates and is recommended for all users. Some features may not be available for all regions, or on all Apple devices. For detailed information about the security content of this update, please visit: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

More information on the features in ‌macOS Sonoma‌ can be found in our macOS Sonoma roundup.