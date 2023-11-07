Apple Releases HomePod 17.1.1 Software With Fix for Siri Response Bug

Alongside iOS 17.1.1, Apple released HomePod 17.1.1 software to fix a bug that could cause some ‌HomePod‌ speakers to respond slowly or fail to complete requests.



Today's update comes a couple of weeks after the release of the HomePod 17.1 update, which added Enhance Dialogue for the original ‌HomePod‌ and the HomePod mini.

‌HomePod‌‌‌‌‌‌‌ software is installed automatically on the ‌‌‌‌‌‌‌HomePod‌‌‌ unless the feature is disabled‌‌‌‌, but the ‌‌‌‌‌‌‌HomePod‌‌‌‌‌‌‌ can also be manually updated in the Home app by following the instructions in our HomePod‌‌ update how to.