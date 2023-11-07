U.S. Regulators Want More Control Oversight Into Apple Pay
The United States Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) today proposed new oversight requirements for technology companies like Apple that offer digital wallets and payment apps.
According to the CFPB, payment services like Apple Pay are growing in popularity, but the companies behind them are not subject to the same "supervisory examinations" that banks undergo.
The newly proposed rule would require companies that handle more than five million transactions per year to adhere to the same rules as large banks, credit unions, and other financial institutions that are supervised by the CFPB.
The CFPB claims that there have been an increasing number of complaints about tech companies in the consumer finance market, and it argues that examiners should be able to carefully scrutinize the activities of tech companies to ensure they are following the law.
Big Tech and other companies operating in consumer finance markets blur the traditional lines that have separated banking and payments from commercial activities. The CFPB has found that this blurring can put consumers at risk, especially when the same traditional banking safeguards, like deposit insurance, may not apply.
Despite their impact on consumer finance, Big Tech and other nonbank companies operating in the payments sphere do not receive the same regulatory scrutiny and oversight as banks and credit unions. While the CFPB has enforcement authority over these companies, the CFPB has not previously had, inside many of these firms, examiners carefully scrutinizing their activities to ensure they are following the law and monitoring their executives.
The CFPB wants to be able to conduct examinations of tech companies to make sure that they are following funds transfer, privacy, and consumer protection laws, and adhering to the same rules that banks must follow. If finalized, the proposed rule would give the Consumer Finance Protection Bureau more oversight into the financial services provided by companies like Apple and Google.
Top Rated Comments
Don’t know what those could be
[LIST=1]
* Apple Pay is not the same thing as Apple's credit card. Apple's credit card and savings accounts are issued by Goldman Sachs. Goldman Sachs has nothing to do with Apple Pay other than enabling the credit cards they issued to be added to it.
* Apple Pay is a payment processing system run by Apple in conjunction with the major credit card processing platforms.
* Apple Cash is used to house rewards and P2P payments and is housed on a stored value card account issued by Green Dot Bank.
* Most importantly: The CFPB's actions are not specifically targeting Apple, but the entire FinTech industry - PayPal, Venmo, Square, etc. The goal here is to make sure the financial services offered by all of these companies follows the same rules as banks and are subject to similar examination/inspection requirements. If Apple is using reputable, already regulated partners to provide financial services to consumers then it will have a minimal impact on them.
Goldman is a regulated bank sooooooo.....
It's been no secret that the banks and the incumbents hate Apple Pay and similar.
Look at the legal battle the banks in Australia put up back when Apple Pay launched.
They lost and caved.
Now the banks need some other way to claw back control or hinder Apple.
Consumer tracking is what they really miss and that was the driving force behind the Australian bank rebellion.