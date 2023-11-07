High Power Mode Expands to 14-Inch MacBook Pro With M3 Max Chip
Apple has expanded High Power Mode to the new 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M3 Max chip, according to Six Colors editor-in-chief Jason Snell. The feature was previously only available on the 16-inch MacBook Pro with the M1 Max and M2 Max.
"For some tests, I switched the MacBook Pro into High Power Mode, which is now available on both 14- and 16-inch models in the M3 Max configuration," wrote Snell, in his review of the new MacBook Pros. "I didn't actually find it made much of a difference in the tests I was running, but it sure did make the fans kick in at a very loud volume."
In a support document, Apple says High Power Mode allows a MacBook Pro's fans to run at higher speeds, and this additional cooling may allow the system to deliver higher performance for "intensive sustained workloads," such as 8K video color grading.
On macOS Ventura and later, High Power Mode can be enabled in the System Settings app under Battery by clicking on the dropdown menus next to "On battery" or "On power adapter" and selecting the "High Power" option.
9to5Mac was first to report this news.
Back on M1Max this mode did nothing.