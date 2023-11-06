Final Cut Pro Gaining New Features on Mac and iPad Later This Month

Apple today announced upcoming updates for Final Cut Pro, with the iPad and Mac apps set to gain new features that Apple says will streamline workflows.



Final Cut Pro on the Mac will be updated with organizational refinements like automatic timeline scrolling. Users will be able to keep their clips in view during playback, with the view able to be adjusted using keyboard shortcuts or the Zoom option.

The organization of the timeline will be viewable at a glance, and it will be easier to differentiate clips by assigned role using distinct colors. Apple is also adding tools for cleaning up complex timeline sections and fine tuning edits by combining overlapping connected clips into a single connected storyline.

On Apple silicon Macs, exporting projects in H.264 and HEVC will be faster than before as Final Cut Pro is able to send video segments to available media engines for simultaneous processing.

On the ‌iPad‌, the updated version of Final Cut Pro will include voiceover capabilities that will let creators record narration and audio directly into the timeline with the ‌iPad‌. In pro camera mode, stabilization will now improve shaky footage for smoother video, and there are new options for combining connected clips.

Editing is being sped up through new keyboard shortcuts for voiceover and grouping clips, plus there are new color-grading presets and titles.

The new versions of Final Cut Pro will be coming to the App Store later this month and they will be free to existing users. Final Cut Pro for Mac is priced at $300, and Final Cut Pro for ‌iPad‌ is priced at $4.99 per month or $49 per year.