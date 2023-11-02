Mac Revenue Down 34% Year-Over-Year, But Tim Cook Expects 'Significant' Improvement With M3 Macs

by

Apple today shared its earnings results for the fourth fiscal quarter of 2023 (third calendar quarter), and Mac revenue saw a major drop compared to last year.

m3 macbook pro blue
Mac sales came in at $7.6 billion in Q4 2023, down 34 percent from $11.5 billion in the year-ago quarter. Mac revenue for all of 2023 was $29.4 billion, down from $40.2 billion in 2022.

Apple CFO Luca Maestri attributed the drop to challenging market conditions and challenging compares to last year's Mac lineup. Because of supply chain issues during the June 2022 quarter, Mac sales spiked in the September 2022 quarter, which did not happen this year. Apple also updated the MacBook Air in June 2023 rather than September, which impacted September quarter sales compared to last year.

Apple did release new M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max Macs in late October, but sales of those devices will be reflected in the December quarter. Apple CEO Tim Cook told CNBC that he expects Mac performance to improve over the holidays.

"I think the Mac is going to have a significantly better quarter in the December quarter," said Cook. "We've got the M3, we've got the new products, and we don't have the compare phenomenon on a year-over-year basis," Cook said.

Apple began allowing customers to purchase the new M3 Macs on Monday, with shipments to begin arriving next week. Apple appears to have plenty of supply of the new models, so there should be no supply constraints during the upcoming holidays.

Tag: Earnings

Top Rated Comments

daneoni Avatar
daneoni
43 minutes ago at 02:32 pm
Its also the pricing. I know inflation exists but still, these things are becoming somewhat pricey...especially when you start upgrading RAM and storage.

Entry-level pricing is meaningless when you have Macs shipping with the same amount of RAM as an iPhone...in 2023.

Its kinda telling that after the M3 updates were announced, pretty much all the M2 MBPs in the refurb store that i'd seen earlier had disappeared. Buyers likely opted for those instead.

With Apple Silicon, Mac upgrades may become similar to iPad upgrades unlike the Intel era. You buy a new one if the old one dies or is no longer getting updates. And then sell a kidney to pay for it.
Score: 11 Votes (Like | Disagree)
abatabia Avatar
abatabia
48 minutes ago at 02:28 pm
The M1 series were just too good.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
cicalinarrot Avatar
cicalinarrot
43 minutes ago at 02:33 pm
Same pathetic RAM and small SSDs, now that a terabyte on a PC costs $40, barely a color to make them look different, M1 processors are still great for 95% of owners… I hope Tim doesn’t truly believe that.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Tuck_ Avatar
Tuck_
43 minutes ago at 02:32 pm
I'm skeptical. The prices are very high, the upsells are aggressive and I'm not sure the value proposition is strong enough because of that.

They'll do well, obviously. But enough to stop the downtrend? Not sure about that.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
mrat93 Avatar
mrat93
44 minutes ago at 02:31 pm
Unless the M3 MBA has any of the following…:
[LIST=1]
* Cheaper storage upgrades
* Cheaper RAM upgrades
* 120hz screen

… Then I’ll likely buy a used M2 model once the M3 Airs are announced. Sorry, Tim.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ralph_sws Avatar
ralph_sws
37 minutes ago at 02:39 pm
Not with these RAM and SSD prices.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

m3 pro chip

Apple M3 Pro Chip Has 25% Less Memory Bandwidth Than M1/M2 Pro

Tuesday October 31, 2023 3:11 am PDT by
Apple's latest M3 Pro chip in the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro has 25% less memory bandwidth than the M1 Pro and M2 Pro chips used in equivalent models from the two previous generations. Based on the latest 3-nanometer technology and featuring all-new GPU architecture, the M3 series of chips is said to represent the fastest and most power-efficient evolution of Apple silicon thus far. ...
Read Full Article278 comments
Apple Scary Fast

iPad Mini, MacBook Pro, and Magic Keyboard Batteries Resubmitted to Regulatory Database Ahead of Apple Event

Sunday October 29, 2023 2:38 pm PDT by
Ahead of Apple's "Scary Fast" event on Monday at 5 p.m. Pacific Time, a regulatory database has potentially revealed at least some of the new products that will be announced, including new Macs and, dare we say it, maybe even a new iPad. Last week, two Apple suppliers resubmitted filings to a Chinese regulatory database for batteries used in existing Apple products, including the latest...
Read Full Article144 comments
maxresdefault

Everything Apple Announced During Monday's 'Scary Fast' Event

Monday October 30, 2023 6:47 pm PDT by
Apple's "Scary Fast" 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time event was over in the blink of an eye, but if you missed it because of the unusual time, we have a quick overview of everything that Apple announced. If you want to watch the video in full, it only lasted a half an hour, because all Apple introduced was the new M3-series chips in MacBook Pro machines and iMacs. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube ...
Read Full Article246 comments
AitTag New Firmware

Apple Releases New Firmware for AirTags

Tuesday October 31, 2023 11:26 am PDT by
Apple today released a new firmware update designed for the AirTag item trackers. The firmware features a build number of 2A61, up from the 2A36 firmware that came out last December. It has been nearly a year since Apple updated the firmware on the AirTags, and there is no word yet on what might be included in the update. Today's firmware release will be rolling out on a staggered basis....
Read Full Article39 comments
m3 mbp space black

Apple Unveils New Space Black MacBook Pro Color for M3 Pro and M3 Max

Monday October 30, 2023 5:22 pm PDT by
Apple at its "Scary Fast" October event has announced a new dark aluminum Space Black color for the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models powered by M3 Pro and M3 Max chips. Apple calls the new MacBook Pro in Space Black, "a gorgeous dark aluminum finish, with a breakthrough anodization method that resists fingerprints." The enclosure is created from a custom alloy that uses 100% recycled...
Read Full Article132 comments
M3 Chip Apple Event Slide

First Benchmark Results Surface for M3 Chip in New Macs

Wednesday November 1, 2023 7:53 am PDT by
The first benchmark results for the standard M3 chip surfaced in the Geekbench 6 database today, providing a closer look at the chip's CPU performance improvements. Based on the results so far, the M3 chip has single-core and multi-core scores of around 3,000 and 11,700, respectively. The standard M2 chip has single-core and multi-core scores of around 2,600 and 9,700, respectively, so the...
Read Full Article385 comments
new macbook pro image

Apple Announces New 14-Inch and 16-Inch MacBook Pro Models With M3 Series Chips

Monday October 30, 2023 5:21 pm PDT by
Apple today announced next-generation 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro personal computers during its "Scary Fast" event. These new computers include the new M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max chips, which were also announced during the event. Every model of the new lineup features a Liquid Retina XDR display with 20 percent brighter SDR content, a built-in 1080p camera, and a six speaker sound system....
Read Full Article361 comments
iOS 17

Apple Says iOS 17.2 Will Fix Wi-Fi Connectivity Issues

Monday October 30, 2023 3:30 pm PDT by
The upcoming iOS 17.2 update should fix various Wi-Fi issues that some iPhone users have experienced since iOS 17 was released, according to iClarified. In response to a bug report filed by the website, Apple said the first iOS 17.2 beta released last week addresses Wi-Fi connectivity issues, although the company did not provide any specific details. Some users have complained about slow...
Read Full Article47 comments
m3 imac

Apple Announces New iMac With M3 Chip

Monday October 30, 2023 5:28 pm PDT by
Apple today announced an updated version of the 24-inch iMac featuring the all-new M3 chip. The iMac with M3 is up to 2x faster than the previous iMac, which featured the M1 chip. For those upgrading from an Intel based iMac, Apple says that the new iMac is up to 2.5x faster than previous 27-inch models and 4.5x faster than previous 21.5-inch models. The iMac now supports up to 24GB of...
Read Full Article355 comments