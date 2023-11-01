New USB-C Apple Pencil Now Available for Purchase

The USB-C Apple Pencil that Apple unveiled in October is available for purchase starting today. Priced at $79, the ‌Apple Pencil‌ is compatible with all iPads that feature a USB-C port, and it serves as an alternative to the more expensive first and second-generation ‌Apple Pencil‌ models.



The ‌Apple Pencil‌ features a matte finish and a flat magnetic side to allow it to attach to an iPad when not in use, plus there is a hidden USB-C port under the sliding cap for charging purposes. Unlike the ‌Apple Pencil‌ 2, it is not able to charge magnetically when attached to an ‌iPad‌, and it is also lacking pressure sensitivity and support for tap gestures.

Other ‌Apple Pencil‌ features such as low latency and tilt sensitivity are included, plus it supports the ‌Apple Pencil‌ Hover feature on compatible M2 iPad Pro models.

The ‌Apple Pencil‌ can be purchased from the online Apple Store in more than 30 countries, including the United States. Orders placed today will deliver as soon as November 3.