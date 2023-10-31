Google Chrome for iOS Now Lets You Move URL Bar to Bottom of iPhone

Google Chrome users on the iPhone can now opt to move the Chrome address bar to the bottom of the ‌iPhone‌'s display, mirroring a design change that Apple implemented in Safari last year.



Chrome for iOS can be customized to have the URL bar at the top or the bottom of the interface depending on where the user prefers it to be. Google says this is a feature that Chrome users have been requesting for quite some time.

To move the Chrome address bar, long press on it and then choose the "Move address bar to the bottom" option. Users can also navigate to the Settings menu and choose "address bar" to change the bar's position.