Apple's Work on visionOS Continues With Beta 5 Launch
Apple today seeded the fifth beta of visionOS, the software that runs on the Vision Pro headset. The fourth beta came out in early October, so it has been nearly a month since Apple last released a visionOS update.
Only a limited number of developers have access to Vision Pro at this time, with the headsets used for app testing purposes. Most people do not have access to the visionOS beta outside of Xcode, and it is not entirely clear what Apple is adding in each visionOS update. Apple has said that an App Store will be coming to visionOS soon, and it appears that it may be present in this fifth beta.
Apple is letting developers attend Vision Pro labs around the world, and developers who visit these locations are able to test the Vision Pro in person and get help from Apple engineers on their visionOS apps.
The Vision Pro headset is not expected until early 2024, so Apple still has several months to refine the hardware and software.
