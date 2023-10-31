Apple's Work on visionOS Continues With Beta 5 Launch

by

Apple today seeded the fifth beta of visionOS, the software that runs on the Vision Pro headset. The fourth beta came out in early October, so it has been nearly a month since Apple last released a ‌visionOS‌ update.

Apple Vision Pro with battery Feature Orange
Only a limited number of developers have access to Vision Pro at this time, with the headsets used for app testing purposes. Most people do not have access to the ‌visionOS‌ beta outside of Xcode, and it is not entirely clear what Apple is adding in each ‌visionOS‌ update. Apple has said that an App Store will be coming to ‌visionOS‌ soon, and it appears that it may be present in this fifth beta.


Apple is letting developers attend Vision Pro labs around the world, and developers who visit these locations are able to test the Vision Pro in person and get help from Apple engineers on their ‌visionOS‌ apps.

The Vision Pro headset is not expected until early 2024, so Apple still has several months to refine the hardware and software.

Top Rated Comments

jimbobb24 Avatar
jimbobb24
56 minutes ago at 01:35 pm
Let’s see if I can hit all the MacRumors tropes:
This will never sell as much as the iphone

This is the developer/beta release. It’s not even supposed to be used by real people.

It’s too expensive and in a few years they will release the real consumer model at $399 and it will weigh less than a feather.

Who needs a device you can only use for 2 hours?

No one needs this why does it exist?

Sure I missed a few. As for me…it likely is a niche product like the Mac Pro but excited to try it and I am glad the OS continues to make progress.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Lounge vibes 05 Avatar
Lounge vibes 05
35 minutes ago at 01:56 pm

Using M2 at this point would be a joke.
The iPad Pro uses the M2 and it is way, way, way overpowered for what it’s doing.
And the Vision Pro pretty much runs… An augmented reality version of iPadOS.
So while I agreed that selling a $3500 face computer that doesn’t include their latest chip is weird and strange and not exactly something I think they should be doing, I do have to admit that it doesn’t seem to make a massive difference.
Especially since they haven’t really made a gaming push… yet.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
RezSeeker Avatar
RezSeeker
52 minutes ago at 01:39 pm
… so the question of the day: will it have the just unveiled M3 chip. At the asking price and with that much lead to launch I guess “yes”.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
sunny5 Avatar
sunny5
49 minutes ago at 01:42 pm
Using M2 at this point would be a joke.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jole Avatar
jole
36 minutes ago at 01:55 pm

Using M2 at this point would be a joke.
It surely will come out with M3.

They just could not announce M3 with Vision Pro as it would have been distraction.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

