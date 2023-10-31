Apple Releases New Firmware for AirTags
Apple today released a new firmware update designed for the AirTag item trackers. The firmware features a build number of 2A61, up from the 2A36 firmware that came out last December.
It has been nearly a year since Apple updated the firmware on the AirTags, and there is no word yet on what might be included in the update.
Today's firmware release will be rolling out on a staggered basis. One percent of users will get the update today, and then it will expand to 10 percent of users on November 7. On November 14, an additional 25 percent of users will see the update, and then it will be available to all on November 28.
It is not possible to force an AirTag update, as it's something that's done over-the-air through a connected iPhone. To make sure the update happens, you can put your AirTag in range of your iPhone, but you have to wait for the firmware to roll out to your device. You can check your current AirTag firmware version through the Find My app, with instructions available in our how to.
