Resident Evil Village Now Available on iPhone 15 Pro and M1/M2 iPads
Capcom has released Resident Evil Village for iPhone 15 Pro models and iPads with M1 or later Apple silicon. The game is available now as a 7.92GB download from the App Store. Players can try it for free and unlock the full game for the special price of $15.99 – a 60% discount that runs until November 20.
The regular pricing for the base game is $39.99, with a $19.99 in app purchase for the Winters’ Expansion DLC. There is also a $4.99 All Access Voucher DLC. As noted by TouchArcade
, these DLC packs are the same as the PC and console versions.
Resident Evil 4 Remake is due later this year for iPhone 15 Pro, iPad (M1 and later) models, and macOS. The App Store still lists the game as "Coming Soon – Expected December 31, 2023," but this is a placeholder and the game could come much sooner (there is speculation it could even be released immediately following Apple's upcoming "Scary Fast" event.)
Resident Evil 4 Remake and Resident Evil Village were showcased during Apple's iPhone 15 Pro announcement in September. The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are powered by an A17 Pro chip that features a brand new GPU with hardware-accelerated ray tracing, enabling ported console games to be played on the iPhone at near-equivalent performance.
DisplayPort support is built into the USB-C port on all iPhone 15 models, meaning that the devices can also output video at up to 4K/60Hz natively to a DisplayPort-equipped external display or TV with a supported USB-C to DisplayPort cable. On previous iPhones with a Lightning port, video mirroring is limited to 1080p with Apple's Lightning-to-HDMI or Lightning-to-VGA adapters.
Resident Evil 4 Remake will have cross-progression on iOS, iPadOS, and macOS. In contrast, Resident Evil Village has cross-progression on iPadOS and iOS only, because it is already available on macOS, while the iOS and iPadOS release is an individual purchase.
