Halloween Deals: The Best Apple Product and Accessory Sales

by

Halloween is just a few days away, and in anticipation of the holiday we're tracking multiple sales and promotions on Apple-related accessories from retailers like Sonos, Belkin, Hyper, Best Buy, and many more.

Best Apple Deals

In addition to accessories, we're tracking a few discounts on Apple products like the iPad, iPad Air, AirPods, and Apple Watch Ultra. All of the devices in the list below can be found on Amazon (with the exception of the HomePod at B&H Photo), and none require coupon codes in order to see their discounts.

MacBook Air Deals

Amazon and Best Buy are hosting quite a few all-time low prices on nearly every MacBook Air this weekend. Specifically, you'll find record low prices on the 15-inch MacBook Air, 13.6-inch MacBook Air, and 13.3-inch MacBook Air.

macbook halloween
Shoppers should note that Best Buy does have a better deal for the 15-inch MacBook Air, but only if you have a My Best Buy Plus or Total membership. If you do, these notebooks have hit a new all-time low price of $999.00, which is $300 in savings for the 256GB model.

$300 OFF
15-inch MacBook Air for $999.00 at Best Buy

If you don't have a My Best Buy membership, you can sign up to take advantage of this deal and many more. The base "Plus" plan starts at $49.99 per year and provides access to thousands of deals and early events, like the current Black Friday Early Access sale.

  • 13.3-inch M1 MacBook Air (256GB) - $749.99 at Amazon and Best Buy, down from $999.00
  • 13.6-inch M2 MacBook Air (256GB) - $899.00 at Best Buy, down from $1,099.00
  • 15-inch M2 MacBook Air (256GB) - $1,049.00 at Amazon and Best Buy, down from $1,299.00
  • 15-inch M2 MacBook Air (512GB) - $1,249.00 at Amazon and Best Buy, down from $1,499.00

iPhone 15 Deals

Apple's newest iPhones continue to see steep markdowns at various cellular carriers, including AT&T and Verizon. At AT&T, new and existing customers can get up to $1,000 off iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max, and up to $700 off iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Plus with an eligible trade in.

iphone 15 halloween

UP TO $1,000 OFF
iPhone 15 at AT&T

Verizon is also offering up to $1,000 off the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max this season, after you trade in an older device and add a new line. If you buy a new smartphone and add a new line on an Unlimited plan, you'll also be eligible for a free Apple TV 4K and six months of Apple One from Verizon.

UP TO $1,000 OFF
iPhone 15 at Verizon

As always, anyone looking into carrier deals should read the fine print on each offer as there are stipulations for each deal.

Sonos

This weekend only, Sonos is offering 20 percent off select home theater bundles. This includes products like the Sonos Arc soundbar, Ray soundbar, Sub (gen 3) subwoofer, and more. All the items in this sale will expire on Sunday, October 29.

sonos halloween

20% OFF
Sonos Bundle Discounts

Anker

Anker's Halloween sale has up to $800 off its popular portable PowerHouse batteries. Additionally, we're tracking a few ongoing Anker discounts on the retailer's website as well as on Amazon, all listed below.

anker halloween

UP TO $800 OFF
Anker Halloween Sale
PowerHouse Batteries

Wall Chargers

Portable Batteries

Hyper

Hyper is offering up to 31 percent off select products this Halloween, including battery packs, USB-C accessories, MagSafe-compatible chargers, and more. This event will run through Halloween on Tuesday, October 31 and all sales have been applied automatically.

hyper halloween

UP TO 31% OFF
Hyper Halloween Sale

Belkin

Belkin has introduced a pre-Black Friday sitewide sale in late October. You can get up to 30 percent off sitewide by using the code PBF23 at checkout. This sale covers 15 percent off MagSafe chargers, 20 percent off portable batteries, 20 percent off wall chargers, and more.

belkin halloween

Samsung

Samsung's current weeklong sale is coinciding with Halloween this time around, and it has a wide variety of discounts, including sales on monitors and TVs. The highlights of the sale include the 27-inch ViewFinity S9 5K Display at $300 off and the Smart Monitor M8 at $200 off.

samsung halloween
Starting with the newer 27-inch ViewFinity S9 5K Display, this monitor is available for $1,299.99, down from $1,599.99. This is a match of the all-time low price on the device, which we last tracked around Prime Day, and you'll find the same price on Amazon.

$300 OFF
ViewFinity S9 Display for $1,299.99

The ViewFinity S9 is a 27-inch display with a Thunderbolt 4 port, three USB-C ports, and a Mini DisplayPort, and it includes 90 watts of power for machines connected through the Thunderbolt 4 port. A removable 4K SlimFit webcam supports tilt adjustments, as well as Auto Framing of subjects in the shot, similar to Apple's Center Stage feature. Built-in speakers with an Adaptive Sound+ option to automatically adjust noise levels are also included.

The new model of the 32-inch Smart Monitor M8 is also on sale, available for $499.99, down from $699.99. This is a second-best price on the M80C model, and Samsung has every color at this price. On Amazon, it's only available in Warm White.

$200 OFF
Smart Monitor M80C for $499.99

We've gathered a few more monitors and TVs on sale below, but be sure to head to Samsung to see the full extent of the sale. This event is set to run the rest of the month, and end on November 1. The prices on Amazon are not directly part of the Samsung website event, so they could expire sooner.

More Deals

  • Pad & Quill - Get 50 percent off sitewide with Pad & Quill's going out of business sale
  • Adorama - Get up to 70 percent off audio equipment, home electronics, and more
  • eBay - Get 20 percent off home decor
  • ESR - Get 20 percent off iPhone 15 Pro Max cases with code AFFNEW20
  • JBL - Get up to 50 percent off Bluetooth speakers and headphones
  • Moment - Early holiday deals including savings on iPhone accessories and photography equipment
  • Newegg - Save on computer equipment

Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.

