Beats Teams Up With EA SPORTS FC for New Ad Campaign and Exclusive Game Benefits

Apple's Beats brand is announcing a new collaboration today with EA SPORTS FC and star footballer Erling Haaland, which involves a new ad and multiple in-game Beats integrations for EA SPORTS FC 24.

The new ad featuring Haaland was built using EA's Frostbite game engine to remix scenes of Haaland from the recent Beats ad "The King & The Viking" featuring Haaland and NBA legend LeBron James.

Under the new partnership, users who play EA SPORTS FC 24 by November 1 will receive Founder status in the game with access to exclusive in-game rewards such as a permanent Erling Haaland item in Ultimate Team mode and custom digital Beats Studio Pro in a Haaland-inspired Viking theme.



And coming in December, FC 24 Player Career mode will add the ability for users to purchase additional virtual Beats headphones from their in-game salaries to earn Personality Points that enhance their on-field performance. As players advance through the mode, they'll be able to become Beats Ambassadors for additional salary and other benefits, while Manager Career mode will allow users to outfit their teams with Beats-inspired kits.