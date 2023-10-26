Deals: Apple's New HomePod Hits Rare $279.99 Low Price

B&H Photo today has the second generation HomePod for $279.99, down from $299.00. This sale is only available in the White color, and it's just $0.99 away from being a match of the all-time low price on this HomePod.

It's been nearly six months since we last tracked a record low price on the 2023 HomePod, so if you've been waiting for a good deal this is the time to jump on a sale. B&H Photo provides free two-day shipping in the contiguous United States.

Apple introduced the new HomePod back in January, and it features new temperature and humidity sensors, improved sound and microphone technology, and HomeKit and Matter support. Today's discount at B&H Photo is the just the second time we've seen a near all-time low price on the 2023 HomePod.

