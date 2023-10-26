Deals: Apple's New HomePod Hits Rare $279.99 Low Price
B&H Photo today has the second generation HomePod for $279.99, down from $299.00. This sale is only available in the White color, and it's just $0.99 away from being a match of the all-time low price on this HomePod.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with B&H Photo. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
It's been nearly six months since we last tracked a record low price on the 2023 HomePod, so if you've been waiting for a good deal this is the time to jump on a sale. B&H Photo provides free two-day shipping in the contiguous United States.
Apple introduced the new HomePod back in January, and it features new temperature and humidity sensors, improved sound and microphone technology, and HomeKit and Matter support. Today's discount at B&H Photo is the just the second time we've seen a near all-time low price on the 2023 HomePod.
We track the best deals on HomePod every week, so be sure to bookmark our guide if you're on the hunt for solid HomePod discounts. You can also visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.
Top Rated Comments
I've been dealing with B&H for 20 years. Always a great experience, fast shipping, pleasant and knowledgeable people, and never a bad experience.
They were fairly popular online because up until a few years ago, they didn't charge any sales tax if your shipping address was outside of NY/NJ. Coupled with the fact that they often post the best deals on Apple stuff, and the fact that they're 100% legit authorized, it was very often the best place to buy.
Now that they charge sales tax regardless of your shipping address, it's not quite the steal it used to be, but they still feature some of the best discounts on Apple hardware. If you browse their Macbook Pros right now, you'll find a new-in-box M1 Max / 1TB / 32GB 16.2" MBP for US$2,400 for example. That's US$1,100 off the sticker price it had a year ago when it was latest-gen.
For current-gen M2 models, they regularly feature US$150-300 discounts.