Deals: Apple's New HomePod Hits Rare $279.99 Low Price

by

B&H Photo today has the second generation HomePod for $279.99, down from $299.00. This sale is only available in the White color, and it's just $0.99 away from being a match of the all-time low price on this HomePod.

HomePod 2 White and Midnight Feature Blue Orange

It's been nearly six months since we last tracked a record low price on the 2023 HomePod, so if you've been waiting for a good deal this is the time to jump on a sale. B&H Photo provides free two-day shipping in the contiguous United States.

$19 OFF
HomePod (2nd Gen) for $279.99

Apple introduced the new HomePod back in January, and it features new temperature and humidity sensors, improved sound and microphone technology, and HomeKit and Matter support. Today's discount at B&H Photo is the just the second time we've seen a near all-time low price on the 2023 HomePod.

We track the best deals on HomePod every week, so be sure to bookmark our guide if you're on the hunt for solid HomePod discounts. You can also visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.

Top Rated Comments

ignatius345 Avatar
ignatius345
1 day ago at 06:23 am
Not a bad deal, but you can pick up an Apple Refurbished one (in either color) for $249 directly from Apple ('https://www.apple.com/shop/product/FQJ83LL/A/Refurbished-HomePod-2nd-Gen-White?fnode=24fd81c7d7df6d65c373243104a4cd2e434211d8937a9e181fad3bbe5c2bb03d1884f06c82b3a14f03a13e9f124fec0852e0f14121845567d3cbfab0fc5d5e6b7a8e5e06dfa7f675835a4ff916a49a2fa27193ba8d36fa29300c35f40c51ced1').
Score: 15 Votes
citysnaps Avatar
citysnaps
22 hours ago at 08:06 am

Why is B&H promoted so heavily on here?

I’ve heard mixed opinions on them. When in US I never heard or knew anyone who had bought Apple stuff from them.
Probably because B&H is an outstanding supplier of a wide range of tech goods; cameras/lenses/accessories, lighting, computers, printers, consumer audio gear, professional video and audio equipment, TVs, drones, digital pianos, and yes, Apple stuff. I recently purchased an M2 16" MBP from B&H.

I've been dealing with B&H for 20 years. Always a great experience, fast shipping, pleasant and knowledgeable people, and never a bad experience.

I've been dealing with B&H for 20 years. Always a great experience, fast shipping, pleasant and knowledgeable people, and never a bad experience.
Score: 11 Votes
mike1123 Avatar
mike1123
22 hours ago at 07:53 am

Why is B&H promoted so heavily on here?

I’ve heard mixed opinions on them. When in US I never heard or knew anyone who had bought Apple stuff from them.
B&H is one of the few remaining great authorized resellers, in my opinion. Both them and Adorama are similar. I have bought Macs from both. Top notch customer service and quick shipping. Their store in NYC is amazing if you ever visit.
Score: 9 Votes
Mac_The_Ripper Avatar
Mac_The_Ripper
23 hours ago at 06:48 am
If it hits $27.99, I will buy one for my nephew. He will play with anything!
Score: 8 Votes
0ceans Avatar
0ceans
22 hours ago at 08:18 am

Why is B&H promoted so heavily on here?

I’ve heard mixed opinions on them. When in US I never heard or knew anyone who had bought Apple stuff from them.
They are not a huge national chain like Best Buy. But if you're in New York, it's the absolute best brick and mortar retail spot for audiovisual equipment.

They were fairly popular online because up until a few years ago, they didn't charge any sales tax if your shipping address was outside of NY/NJ. Coupled with the fact that they often post the best deals on Apple stuff, and the fact that they're 100% legit authorized, it was very often the best place to buy.

Now that they charge sales tax regardless of your shipping address, it's not quite the steal it used to be, but they still feature some of the best discounts on Apple hardware. If you browse their Macbook Pros right now, you'll find a new-in-box M1 Max / 1TB / 32GB 16.2" MBP for US$2,400 for example. That's US$1,100 off the sticker price it had a year ago when it was latest-gen.

For current-gen M2 models, they regularly feature US$150-300 discounts.
Score: 8 Votes
otozuz Avatar
otozuz
22 hours ago at 07:47 am
I got 2 first-gen HomePods at $199 each 4 years ago, still happy with them.
Score: 5 Votes
Read All Comments

