Apple Seeds First Beta of macOS Sonoma 14.2 to Developers
Apple today seeded the first beta of an upcoming macOS Sonoma 14.2 update to developers for testing purposes, with the software coming a day after the release of macOS Sonoma 14.1.
Registered developers can opt-in to the beta through the Software Update section of the System Settings app. Under Beta updates, toggle on the Sonoma Developer Beta. Note that an Apple ID associated with an Apple Developer account is required to get the beta.
There is no word on what's new in the macOS Sonoma 14.2 beta, but we'll update this article when we find out what's been added.
Top Rated Comments
(I like how I'm a macrumors newbie even though I joined in 2007!)
I hear it wasn't fixed for 14.1, but here's hoping they listen to their users and fix it for 14.2
It's not yet showing up on https://developer.apple.com/download/ and https://developer.apple.com/news/releases/ as of posting this comment...
iOS 17.2 beta (21C5029g)
iPadOS 17.2 beta (21C5029g)
macOS 14.2 beta (23C5030f)
tvOS 17.2 beta (21K5330g)
watchOS 10.2 beta (21S6331f)
Xcode 15.1 beta 2 (15C5028h)
Maybe 14.2 ?