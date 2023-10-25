Apple's Shazam App Now Includes Info on Local Concerts

Apple today announced that its Shazam app has a new "Concerts" feature, which is designed to allow Shazam users to find concerts that are happening in their local area.



The Concerts section can be found in My Music, with recommendations based on each user's Shazam history. Apple says that Shazam users can browse, search, and filter by artist, date, and location, plus they can explore trending concerts.

Events can be saved in the app with the option to set reminders about upcoming shows, view tickets, and unlock concert exclusives from select artists. These exclusives can include new watch faces and wallpapers, along with behind the scenes video, tour photos, and show set lists.

Shazam's new Concert functionality follows new concert options that were added in iOS 17. Searching for an artist in Spotlight shows information about upcoming concerts with options for purchasing tickets and getting information on venue details.

Shazam can be downloaded from the App Store for free, and the song discovery features are also integrated directly into iOS.