Best Apple Deals of the Week: Sonos Takes $100 Off Move Speaker and Anker's Pre-Black Friday Sale Has Big USB-C Accessory Discounts

Highlights of this week's deals include a rare sale on the Sonos Move speaker at $100 off and a huge collection of Anker USB-C accessory discounts. You'll also find solid sales on the AirPods 3 at Verizon and the 10th generation iPad at Amazon

Anker

What's the deal? Take up to 50% off Anker accessories

Take up to 50% off Anker accessories Where can I get it? Anker

Anker Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Anker kicked off its pre-Black Friday sale this week, with up to 50 percent off select charging accessories. This includes low prices on USB-C chargers and portable batteries, some of which we've collected below. You'll also find some of the accessories are being matched on Amazon, and note that many of these deals will expire this Sunday.



Sonos

What's the deal? Take $100 off Sonos Move (gen 1)

Take $100 off Sonos Move (gen 1) Where can I get it? Sonos

Sonos Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Sonos introduced a rare discount on its first generation Move speaker this week, available for $299.00, down from $399.00. This version of the Sonos Move supports AirPlay 2, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, an 11 hour battery life, voice and touch controls, and has IP56 water resistance. It's available in Lunar White and Shadow Black at this 25 percent discount.



AirPods 3

What's the deal? Take $20 off AirPods 3

Take $20 off AirPods 3 Where can I get it? Verizon

Verizon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Verizon has discounts on both models of the AirPods 3, priced at $149.99 for the Lightning model and $159.00 for the MagSafe model. These discounts are overall second-best prices on the AirPods 3, but we haven't tracked all-time low deals in months, so they're still good deals for anyone looking to purchase the AirPods 3 soon.



iPad

What's the deal? Take $50 off 10th gen iPad

Take $50 off 10th gen iPad Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Apple's 10th generation iPad hit $399.00 this week on Amazon in every color, and they're all still on sale today. This is $50 in savings and a solid second-best discount on the tablet.

