Deals: Take $20 Off AirPods 3 With MagSafe and Lightning Models on Sale From $149.99

Verizon today has the AirPods 3 with MagSafe Charging Case on sale for $159.00, down from $179.00. The last time we tracked a deal on the MagSafe version of the AirPods 3 was in early September, and this is a solid second-best price.

Additionally, the AirPods 3 with Lightning Charging Case is down to $149.99 on Verizon, from $169.00. This is another second-best price on the AirPods 3.

Shoppers should remember that you don't need to be a Verizon customer to take advantage of these deals. Verizon offers free two-day shipping and you can also opt for free express pick-up if there is a Verizon store near you with stock on the AirPods 3.

