Deals: Take $20 Off AirPods 3 With MagSafe and Lightning Models on Sale From $149.99
Verizon today has the AirPods 3 with MagSafe Charging Case on sale for $159.00, down from $179.00. The last time we tracked a deal on the MagSafe version of the AirPods 3 was in early September, and this is a solid second-best price.
Additionally, the AirPods 3 with Lightning Charging Case is down to $149.99 on Verizon, from $169.00. This is another second-best price on the AirPods 3.
Shoppers should remember that you don't need to be a Verizon customer to take advantage of these deals. Verizon offers free two-day shipping and you can also opt for free express pick-up if there is a Verizon store near you with stock on the AirPods 3.
We track sales for every model of the AirPods in our Best AirPods Deals guide, so be sure to bookmark that page while you shop around for the wireless headphones.
