Deals: Sonos Discounts First Gen Move Speaker to $299 ($100 Off)

Sonos has discounted the first generation Move speaker to $299 today on its website, down from $399. This is a rare price cut on the Sonos Move and an all-time low price for the Bluetooth speaker.

This version of the Sonos Move supports AirPlay 2, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, an 11 hour battery life, voice and touch controls, and has IP56 water resistance. It's available in Lunar White and Shadow Black at this 25 percent discount.

Sonos appears to be clearing out inventory of the first generation Move speaker now that the Move 2 launched in September. The second generation speaker has a bigger $449 price tag and comes with more battery life at 24 hours and various external and internal upgrades.

