Apple Shares Checklist With Important Tips for Buying a Used iPhone
Apple this week published a new support document with some valuable tips for buying a preowned iPhone online or in person.
Apple starts off by touting that the iPhone "lasts longer than other smartphones," making a preowned iPhone a "great way to own an iPhone." Apple says it provides "industry-leading device support for software updates," although Google recently announced that its latest Pixel 8 phones will receive full Android updates for seven years, whereas iOS 17 only supports iPhone models released up to five years ago.
When buying a preowned iPhone online, it is very important to choose a trusted seller, as the device cannot be physically inspected at the time of purchase. If possible, make sure the iPhone is not Activation Locked, as this would prevent you from using the device unless you know the previous owner's Apple ID and password.
For in-person purchases, Apple shared a helpful checklist for inspecting a preowned iPhone. Apple explains how to check for damage, how to find out if parts have been replaced, how to view the battery's health, how to find out if the iPhone is locked to a carrier, how to ensure hardware like the camera and microphone are functional, and more.
While some of the tips are obvious, Apple's support document might be worth bookmarking if you plan to buy a used iPhone in the future.
Popular Stories
iOS 17.1 is currently available in beta, and it is expected to be released later this month. The software update includes several new features and changes for iPhones related to Apple Music, AirDrop, the Lock Screen, and more. Below, we have recapped eight new features and changes coming to the iPhone with iOS 17.1. When the software update is available, users will be able to install it by...
Apple today introduced new firmware for both the AirPods Pro 2 with Lightning port and the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C port. The new firmware is 6A303, up from the 6A301 update that was released in September. Apple does not provide details on what features might be included in the refreshed firmware, so it is unclear what's new. Apple added multiple new AirPods Pro 2 features in iOS 17 such as...
Apple often releases new Macs in the fall, but whether that will happen this year is far from certain. It's the second week of October now, and if Apple plans to launch Macs before the holidays, recent history suggests it will happen this month. Here's what we know so far. It's been over 120 days since Apple released a new Mac, the last being M2 versions of the Mac Pro, Mac Studio, and...
T-Mobile will be forcing customers on older smartphone plans to move to newer, more expensive plans, according to information that has been shared on Reddit. The migration will be automatic, but customers can contact support to ask to opt out of the migration. Those who had the prior Magenta and One plans will be upgraded to Go5G, while those on the Magenta 55+ plan will be upgraded to...
Amazon's October "Prime Big Deal Days" sale event has officially kicked off and one of the best deals you can get is on the 15-inch M2 MacBook Air. This notebook is $250 off and at all-time low prices right now. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running....
Apple is considering bringing OLED displays to the iPad mini and iPad Air from 2026, according to a report from technology research firm Omdia. In a detailed report forecasting Apple's iPad panel purchasing plans published earlier today, Omdia explains that 2024 will mark the beginning of a transition to OLED in its tablet lineup. The potential transition to OLED on Apple's two mid-range...
Apple CEO Tim Cook has explained why the company releases a new iPhone every year, what the device will be like in the future, what he is personally doing to reduce his carbon footprint, and more in a new interview with Brut. The brief interview, shot at an Apple data center and solar power facility in Denmark, delves mainly into Cook's opinion on various environmental issues such as...
Both Apple and Google came out with new high-end flagship smartphones this autumn, debuting the iPhone 15 Pro Max and the Pixel 8 Pro, respectively. As with any expensive smartphone, the cameras in both produce amazing images, but there are some notable differences that can be seen in our comparison video and article. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. The iPhone 15...
Device insurance provider Allstate Protection Plans today shared the results of one of its annual device drop tests, and this time around, the company broke some of the most expensive smartphones on the market, including the iPhone 15 Pro Max. The drop and dunk tests included the $1,200 iPhone 15 Pro Max, the $1,200 Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, the $1,799 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5, and the $1,799...
Top Rated Comments